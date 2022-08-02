Daily briefing: US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri; Rajya Sabha to discuss price rise today

Good morning,

In today’s edition: US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri; the latest in Parliament; India’s medallists at CWG and more

In the biggest blow to al Qaeda since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, the United States killed the group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden revealed on Monday. Zawahiri helped coordinate the 9/11 attacks in the US that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Easing the stalemate between the ruling party and the Opposition in Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla revoked the suspension of four Congress MPs.

🔴 As Birla revoked the suspension, he sought assurance from the Opposition that it will not bring placards or other exhibits into the House. We take a look at how the Opposition drafts its placards and their journey from Khan Market to Parliament.

🔴 Moreover, remarks made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were expunged from Rajya Sabha records.

🔴 Sitharaman, during a discussion over price rise in the Lower House, asserted that India’s economy is getting “more robust” and that there is “no question” of the country “getting into recession or stagflation”. The Opposition, however, took on the Government, blaming it for widening inequality with rising prices and failing to provide jobs.

🔴 The Upper House is expected to take up a discussion over the price rise on Tuesday. You can follow latest updates throughout the day here.

The Delhi High Court affirmed that Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter, Zoish, does not own the land on which Silly Souls Goa Café and Bar stands. However, the bar has a link to Irani’s family including her daughter through a set of financial transactions, according to official records investigated by The Indian Express.

India’s biggest ever spectrum auction ended Monday, with bids upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Reliance Jio emerged as the largest spender in the 5G spectrum auction, acquiring almost half of all the airwaves sold for more than Rs 88,000 crore.

With the Patra Chawl redevelopment project coming under spotlight with its link with the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, 672 tenants who have been fighting to reclaim their properties, are hoping that the stalled project with finally see the light of the day. Raut, meanwhile, was sent to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 4.

Sanjay Sarawagi, a factory owner, says he has orders to supply one crore flags for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in which the Centre has identified 24 crore homes across the country that would hoist the Tricolour from August 13 to 15. After the flag code was amended to allow machine-made and polyester cloth, this is the biggest order that textile firms in Surat have got — through a “corporate-government partnership”.

Highlighting a “strategic shift” in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh said that a “faceless militancy”, in which militants have no past record, is now the biggest security challenge in the Valley. Singh said that the new modus operandi of militants’ handlers is “they immediately ask them (recruits) to commit an act of terror violence — throw a grenade, fire at somebody or kill someone”.

On a wall inside the one-storey tile-roof house of Achinta Sheuli at Deulpur in Howrah district, hangs several medals won by the 20-year-old in the course of his journey to Commonwealth Games glory on Sunday. His family and local coach speak to The Indian Express about the weightlifter’s journey, diet and celebrations over his victory.

Delhi Confidential: During a discussion on price rise in the Lok Sabha, as Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar rose to speak, her party colleague Mahua Moitra shifted her bag kept on the seat to the floor. The act did not escape the eye of the BJP, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claiming that “Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra was hiding her expensive bag”.

In today’s episode of the the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the IMF downgrading India’s GDP projection, Mumbai police busting an international loan app scam, and Madras HC allowing pictures of the Prime Minister and the President in government ads.

