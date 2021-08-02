Daily Briefing: PV Sindhu becomes first Indian women to win 2 Olympic medals; signs of thaw in Assam-Mizoram border chill

Express in Tokyo

PV Sindhu dispatched China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, becoming only the first woman from the country to win two individual Olympic medals. She is yet to lose to a Chinese shuttler when a medal is at stake at the big stage. But it was hard work.

And another result that went India’s way was on the hockey turf. The men’s side defeated Britain 3-1 to come closest to an Olympic medal in 41 years and made it to the last four for the first time since the sport moved from grass to artificial surface.

The Big Story

In what can be seen as the first step towards de-escalation of tensions along the Assam-Mizoram border, the Mizoram government said it would withdraw the FIR filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 30. After talks with Union Minister Amit Shah and Sarma, the Mizoram CM said the three agreed to resolve the dispute “through meaningful dialogue”.

From the Front Page

After an extended public slugfest over the new IT rules, senior executives from social media intermediaries such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google, are scheduled to meet officials from the IT ministry after Parliament Monsoon session ends. Sources say they are likely to list out the operational issues they are facing with the respect to the new rules.

Indicating a pickup in economic activity after a series of localised lockdowns, GST collections in July have increased 33 per cent from the corresponding period last year and 25.4 per cent over the previous month.

From arch rivals CPI(M) to Shiv Sena, at least a dozen non-TMC Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha are said to have offered to depose against Union Minister Hardeep Puri in defence of TMC MP Shantanu Sen who was suspended from the House for tearing up Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw’s statement on the Pegasus issue.

Must Read

Pune Police investigating the suicide of 22-year-old Pooja Chavan are learned to have found the recordings of “several calls” between her and a man, purported to be former Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod, in the “four-five days” before her death. Among the recordings of these conversations in Pooja’s mobile phone is one that lasted 90 minutes, sources said.

“Do armed Naxals hold meetings in your village? Do armed Naxals stay in the village? Does the village have basic facilities of electricity, water, road, or school?”: In a bid to ascertain the nature and level of the Maoist presence in villages of the district, police in Dantewada have begun a periodic survey.

The CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has ordered the denial of security clearance required for passport and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities.

And Finally…

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who proved his political mettle in the recent Bihar polls by spearheading a high-voltage campaign against the BJP-JD(U) in the absence of father Lalu Prasad, while speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, said the Bengal polls showed that people still believe in secularism and also called the Modi government’s recent Cabinet reshuffle a bid to cover up failings.