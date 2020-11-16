Daily Briefing: To tackle Delhi’s Covid-19 surge, Centre to provide assistance

November 16, 2020: A look at the top news today.

The Big Story

As the surge in Covid cases in New Delhi placed an immense strain on the healthcare system, Union Home Minister Amith Shah ordered the implementation of a multi-pronged strategy that includes doubling RT-PCR testing capacity, providing 300 dedicated ICU beds and organising additional medical equipment to tackle severe cases.

From the Front Page

With the railways suspending goods and passenger services in Punjab after farmer protests, the situation has posed a challenge for the Army in transporting winter supplies to troops stationed in J&K. The Army, for now, completed winter stocking by moving supplies via road. Any further replenishment will be flown in once the roads are blocked due to snowfall, sources said.

The suspense over Nitish Kumar returning as Bihar Chief Minister ended with lawmakers from the JD(U)-BJP alliance electing as leader of the NDA. However, there was a surprise twist. Sushil Kumar Modi, his deputy chief minister, may not return to the post again.

The writing is on the wall for the Congress, says party leader Kapil Sibal in this exclusive conversation with The Indian Express on the Bihar verdict and its performance in the recent bypolls. “The people of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative,” he says.

It has been forty-one days since the arrest of Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan for allegedly conspiring to inflame religious enmity over the Hathras rape. With a habeas corpus plea pending in Supreme Court and his wife says: “I feel that even the judiciary has abandoned us…Justice is not for all, only for some. How did things move so fast in the case of Arnab Goswami?’’

Must read

ISL clubs ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City have new principal sponsors this season: two sports websites backed by online betting companies. Gambling and betting are prohibited under Indian law but the issue of online gambling remains a grey area and is yet to be adjudicated by the courts.

Meet newly elected CPI(M-L) Mahboob Alam, who lives in a house with an asbestos roof, mud floor, and unplastered walls. His “humbled background” is well known in Balrampur, but his popularity was visible on Bihar election day as he defeated his nearest rival by 50,000 votes.

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, noted economist Pronab Sen talks about the impact of the government’s economic stimulus, highlights the need for traders to have access to credit, assesses why the new method to calculate GDP is better, and says lockdowns in towns to control Covid will hurt due to supply chain disruption.

ICYMI

Twenty-two months after he was extradited to India from Senegal, gangster Ravi Pujari is set to be finally brought to Mumbai from Bengaluru before December 10

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who had been undergoing treatment for Covid-related complications, has been placed in ICU, his family said.

Five-and-a-half months after it erupted, Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Baghjan well in Assam’s Tinsukia district was brought under control on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

And Finally

Our film critic Shubhra Gupta pays tribute to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who passed on Sunday. “Right from his 1959 debut Apur Sansar, the final part of Satyajit Ray’s iconic Apu trilogy (after Pather Panchali and Aparajito), Soumitra Chatterjee’s quality of sincerity was his most abiding trait, and it held him in solid stead through his career.”

