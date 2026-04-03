Daily Briefing: India joins 60-nation meet, calls for ‘unimpeded transit’ via Strait of Hormuz

Good morning,

Kids in focus: In India, cancer is the 10th leading cause of death among children, the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 study published in The Lancet reveals. Globally, it is the eighth leading cause for childhood deaths, ahead of measles, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. The study also shows that since 1990, new cases have been relatively stable globally, and deaths have decreased by 27%, with children in low- and middle-income countries faring the worst. They accounted for 85% of the new cases, 94% of the deaths and 94% of disability-adjusted life years in 2023. In India, approximately 17,000 children died of cancer in 2023. Dr Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, Professor of Medical Oncology at the Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai, said it was a matter of concern that “despite this, childhood cancer is not included in India’s national cancer control planning”.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

India joins 60-nations meet

India-China trade talks

AAP removes Raghav Chadha

🚨 Big Story

As the shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact energy supplies to India, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Thursday joined a meeting of more than 60 countries, led by the UK, on reopening the crucial waterway where he underlined the principles of “freedom of navigation” and “unimpeded transit”. A statement issued by the British government said the partners called for the “immediate and unconditional reopening” of the Strait and respect for the “fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and the law of the sea”. It read: “Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a direct threat to global prosperity” and “Iran is trying to hold the global economy hostage” and “must not prevail”.

33 days, no answers: The family of seafarer Dixit Amratlal Solanki, who was killed in a suspected missile strike on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman, becoming the first Indian casualty of the West Asia war, is still waiting to bring him home. Frustrated by the delay, they have moved the Bombay High Court, seeking urgent intervention, alleging lack of clarity from authorities on when they will be able to lay Dixit Solanki to rest. The matter is likely to be heard next week.

In our Opinion section today, C Raja Mohan delves into the emerging diplomatic efforts by several countries in the West Asia war – focusing on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a ceasefire deal. He writes: “Military pressure is being used to shape diplomatic outcomes, and diplomacy is increasingly focused on the single most important strategic chokepoint in the global energy system. The future of the Strait of Hormuz — who secures it, who controls it, and its rules of operation — is fast becoming the key question of the Gulf war. The answer to that question will also remain central to India’s own geopolitical calculus for long.”

⚡ Only in Express

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In our Opinion column, Best of Both Sides, K C Singh and Mohammed Soliman ponder upon America’s power amid its war with Iran. Singh questions whether India also adopted a pro-Israel stance at the beginning of the war last month, whereas Soliman underlines the difference between military degradation and strategic achievement in the war and its cost to the US in Asia.

Singh writes: “Some Iranian demands have already been conceded, like the US ignoring Iran’s control of the strait. Similarly, the US has already permitted Iranian oil exports. The sticking point will be Iran’s civil nuclear ambitions and its demand for a US military exit from the region. But to guess Trump’s actions is as good as a coin toss.”

Soliman comments: “The question that will ultimately determine whether this war is remembered as a successful exercise of power or a monument to its misapplication is whether a nation-state can be bombed into political submission without being occupied, without its government being shattered and transferred, and without the regional order being durably restructured in the aggressor’s favor.”

📰 From the Front Page

Lost trust: A month after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal got a legal reprieve in the Delhi excise policy case, the party showed its Punjab Rajya Sabha MP, and the ex-Delhi Chief Minister’s former protégé, Raghav Chadha the door on Thursday. In a notice sent to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the party proposed Ashok Mittal as his replacement. The move comes amid Chadha’s prolonged silence on matters related to the party, and his absence from several public events led by Kejriwal. However, party sources said the timing of the move was “surprising”.

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In a first: For the first time since India pulled out of the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations in 2019, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal last week held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao. The talks, held on the sidelines of the 14th World Trade Organisation (WTO) interministerial conference in Cameroon, come at a time when trade tensions between the two countries have been showing signs of easing. While China has eased restriction of rare earth magnets and stepped up imports of Indian goods, Delhi has also moderated its restrictions on Chinese investments.

SIR: On the day when tribunals in West Bengal were expected to begin hearings for the lakhs whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls, the gates of the building – the Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation – remained firmly closed. People, anxious and confused about what to do next, kept approaching – and kept being turned away, without answers. When asked, Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal said: “I cannot say when the tribunal will start functioning.”

📌 Must Read

CBSE’s newly-released school curriculum shows that a third language will be made compulsory in Class 6 from the current 2026-27 academic session. With every learner expected to study at least two Indian languages, the move sets the stage for the Board to introduce a third language as a mandatory subject in the Class 10 board exam in 2031. The Board is also making art education, vocational education, and physical education mandatory in classes 9 and 10.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired another meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), taking stock of a range of issues – LPG supplies, aviation turbine fuel price hike, and customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical products till June this year. Singh highlighted the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and the need to respond in a calibrated manner to deal with any eventuality. He also stressed on the need to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of the country face the minimum effect of the conflict.

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23 years later: The Chhattisgarh High Court’s order, convicting Amit Jogi in the murder of Ram Avtar Jaggi 23 years ago, has shifted focus back on the so-called first political murder in Chhattisgarh after the state formation in 2000. Jaggi, the NCP treasurer was shot on June 4, 2003, in Raipur. Amit Jogi, son of Ajit Jogi – the former state CM – was tried on conspiracy charges in connection with the case, but was acquitted in 2007. Jaggi’s son, Satish, said the High Court’s decision to overturn Amit’s acquittal came as a “true tribute” to his father.

⏳ And Finally…

🏏 Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday hoped to find some semblance of victory’s warmth at the Eden Gardens. However, after a humbling at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 65 runs, KKR were left with more questions than answers. With their decent batting lineup failing to fire, except Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s half-century, two run-outs involving the youngster led to chaos and summed up their struggles. It all began with the toss, which presented a dilemma for both teams due to their relatively weak bowling attacks. KKR chose to chase, but the decision backfired immediately.

🎧 Lastly, tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we talk about how a revised bus body code has brought bus manufacturing units in Rajasthan to a standstill; Artemis II mission to the Moon’s neighbourhood; and SC’s criticism of Bengal government in handling violence in Malda.

That’s all for today. Have a wonderful day!

Until next time,

Ariba