Daily Briefing: Sharad Pawar sidesteps letter fallout; Blood feud among Bulandshahr families

The Big Story

Acknowledging that the corruption allegations raised against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were serious, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh had complained to him of “political interference” in his department. However, Pawar placed the onus of tackling the fallout of the allegations on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Only in the Express

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Rohan Bipanna and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, international tennis players and members of the ‘Indo-Pak Express’ team, talk about their friendship and why it is not affected by status of India-Paki ties, why they switch to Hindi while on court, recount stories from their memorable US Open Finals in 2010, and clear misconceptions about the two countries.

From the Front Page

In the BJP’s West Bengal poll manifesto, called “Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra”, the party promised to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the first Cabinet meeting if it came to power. It also promised to transfer Rs 10,000 per year for every refugee family for five years.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, currently facing flak over his attack on women for wearing ripped jeans, said people with fewer “units (family members)” had ended up getting less government rations during the Covid-19 lockdown as compared to those who “reproduced 20”, creating “jealousy”, saying it was their fault for not reproducing enough. A video of the remarks was taken down later from Rawat’s personal Facebook account.

Must Read

The Uttar Pradesh police believe an ongoing blood feud between two families, that began with two murders more than 15 years ago, could be behind the latest shootout in Bulandshahr, where a 55-year-old man was injured and his 32-year-old son was killed.

Convicted for killing his friend and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006, Shailesh Mapari, a resident of Bardez taluka in Goa, died of a stroke in prison while waiting for his Special Leave Petition to be heard by the Supreme Court. What the court did not know when it dismissed the plea earlier this month is that Mapari died last December.

Decision 2021

Upper Assam, which votes on March 27, saw the most vociferous anti-CAA protests before the Covid-19 lockdown. However, the CAA issue now seems a distant memory, and is unlikely to influence the outcome of the Assembly polls.

The Congress gave poll tickets to only 10 women out of its 92 candidates contesting in the Kerala polls. To highlight the poor representation, 56-year-old Lathika Subhash, who headed the Mahila Congress, resigned from all party posts and tonsured her hair in front of the party’s Thiruvananthapuram office. She will now contest as an Independent from Ettumanoor.

And Finally…

A human rights organisation in Gujarat plans to crowdsource around 2000 kg brass to be converted into a 1,111-milligram diameter coin with the question – Will the 1947 dream of untouchability-free India be a reality in 2047? – engraved on it along with the images of Dr B R Ambedkar-led Mahad Satyagrah. The coin would be used for laying the foundation of the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

In this podcast episode, we discuss how microblogging site Koo saw its user base shoot up while the government and Twitter were involved in a tussle.