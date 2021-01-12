Daily Briefing: SC suggests stay on farm laws; Farmers reiterate revoking laws as only solution

The Big Story

In one of its rare outbursts against the Government in recent times, a Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, expressed deep “disappointment” over the Centre’s handling of the farm protests. The court indicated that it could even stay the implementation of the new farm laws and proposed the setting up of a committee.

However, protesting farmers turned down the idea of a committee and reiterated their demand for a repeal of the farm laws.

Only in the Express

A US-based college admission services provider has red-flagged cheating by Indian students taking the GRE exam online. Students took the standardised test, required for admissions to graduate schools in the US and Canada, with help from outside experts or ‘collaborators’. Students who spoke to The Indian Express revealed a meticulously-planned modus operandi.

Central government employees may get to use an underground “people mover” to reach their offices, which will also connect with existing Metro stations, in the redeveloped Central Vista. “It will connect all common central secretariat buildings, conference centre and National Archive. Something like this connects different terminals at the big airports like Chicago airport,” Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, told The Indian Express.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif writes on Rishab Pant: “He won’t compromise his attacking game. He won’t change, people around him will and learn to accept him for what he is: a free-flowing attacker who can win Test matches for India.”

From the Front Page

The Serum Institute of India will supply 11 million doses of Covishield at a “special” price of Rs 200 per dose. The central government has inked a deal over the same and the vaccine could start shipping as early as Monday night.

Winter for the poultry industry is like summer for ice-cream makers. But due to the outbreak of avian influenza, prices of broiler chicken have crashed from around Rs 82 to Rs 58 per kg in Maharashtra, Rs 94 to Rs 65 in Gujarat, and Rs 80 to Rs 70 in Tamil Nadu.

Must Read

Vijaya Naik, the wife of Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, and a close aide of the minister died after suffering serious injuries in a car accident in Karnataka. The minister, who was travelling in the car, has suffered multiple injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Goa.

A retired judge paid Rs 8 crore to a self-styled astrologer, who claimed access to top political leaders, in the hope of securing a “high position” in the country’s administration. He is now in Bengaluru police crime branch’s custody for allegedly cheating her.

ICYMI

After protesting farmers ransacked the venue of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s “kisan mahapanchayat,” top BJP-JJP alliance leaders including including Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today and discuss the political scenario in the state.

After SC criticised the Centre over farmers’ protests, Congress president Sonia Gandhi began talking to Opposition leaders and is planning to convene a meeting to formulate a joint Opposition strategy on the protests.

A day after a protest in Chennai to demand his political entry, Rajinikanth clarified that he has no plans to revisit his decision to abstain from the political arena and asked his fans not to pressure him further.

More than 31 years after the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Special TADA Judge Sunit Gupta framed charges against 10 accused, including Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik.

The Bhandara District General Hospital, in which 10 newborns died in a fire, had been operating without the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) from the local fire department since its inception in 1981.

And Finally…

There will be no printed copies of this year’s Union Budget. Budget documents will be uploaded online after its presentation and Members of Parliament will get an e-version of these documents. “There will also be a mobile app,” a senior government official said.