Daily Briefing: SC flags issue of hate speech on TV news debates; PM Modi’s latest conversation with Putin; and more

Good morning,

Big Story

“Hate drives TRPs, drives profits,” the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, as it flagged the issue of hate speech on TV news debates. The apex court called the “visual media” the “chief medium of hate speech” and questioned why the government was “standing by as a mute witness when all this is happening”. The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions on alleged hate speech via some TV shows. The petitioners have sought directions from the court to the Centre to take steps to curb incidents of such speech.

Only in the Express

In our opinion section today, Senior Advocate at the Madras High Court Sriram Panchu writes on why the Supreme Court’s roster system is key to justice: “It’s time attention was focused on the role of the Chief Justice of India as Master of the Roster – deciding which cases should be heard or not heard, deciding the numbers on the Bench, and crucially its composition, especially in momentous matters.”

From the Front Page

🔴 PM Modi’s latest conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he told him “today’s era is not of war”, is now being cited by other world leaders in a bid to persuade Russia to end its attack on Ukraine. After French President Emmanuel Macron, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan repeated the remark urging Putin to end the war.

🔴 A recent meeting between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and five Muslim intellectuals addressed issues ranging from cow slaughter to the use of derogatory references, with the two sides resolving to meet periodically to continue dialogue on issues affecting both communities.

🔴 With days to go for the filing of nomination papers for the Congress presidential elections, the party has signalled that Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to contest. Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, both of whom are vying for the top post, have begun their groundwork.

🔴 How much did the BJP spend during the Assembly elections held in five states earlier this year? Well, an analysis of election expenditure shows that the saffron party spent over Rs 344.27 crore collectively, nearly 58 per cent higher than the Rs 218.26 crore that the party logged in poll expenses in these states five years ago.

Must Read

Advertisement

Kerala could be turning into a hub of “investment scams”, Mumbai police’s cyber cell unit suspects. While investigating a couple of cases lodged in Ghatkopar, the city police traced the suspects online to a location that had not popped up on their radar before — Ernakulam in Kerala. One of these cases involved a gift card scam in which the complainant lost Rs 7 lakh, while in the other, the complainant lost Rs 11 lakh on a fake website for investment in gold.

An architect meets a doctor on a dating website during the pandemic. Soon, they fall in love and decide to get married. The architect lets the doctor move in with her until they tie the knot. It is at this juncture that the story takes a chilling turn. Read the story behind the Bengaluru doctor murder case which involves a fake Insta profile, nude photos and double identity.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to live stream its proceedings. Broadcasting court proceedings is a step in the direction of transparency and greater access to the justice system, but there are concerns around the impact of live streaming both on judges and the people watching the proceedings. Read our explainer on the rationale and the concerns.

And Finally

Advertisement

Australia defeated India in the first T20 match in Mohali by 4-wickets.There was a moment in the game when Yuzvendra Chahal winced and wore the look of a man who had a desperate run but just missed the last night bus and stood there inhaling the fumes of the departing vehicle. What does Yuzvendra Chahal do when conditions don’t help? Why does he get hit for runs? Here’s what Sriram Veera has to say.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: Even as state units of the Congress continue to pass resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president, Praveen Chakravarty, the head of the Congress’s data analytics department, is one of the few voices of dissent to have emerged. Although considered close to Rahul, Chakravarty is one of those leaders who had been silently rooting for genuine reforms in the organisation.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at how the targeting of Opposition leaders by the CBI has increased under the NDA, how the central agency’s reputation has tarnished over the years, and why it should concern you.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Susobhan Roy