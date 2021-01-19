Daily Briefing: Delhi protests’ law & order situation, to be handled by police, SC observes; Pakistan explores options to buy Indian vaccines

The Big Story

Even as the Government postponed the tenth round of talks with protesting farmers by a day, the Supreme Court observed that its intervention on the new farm laws has been “misunderstood”, and that the question of who should be allowed into Delhi to hold protests is a law and order issue that has to be handled by the police and not the court.

Only in the Express

Pakistan is exploring options to get made-in-India vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield, either through a global alliance for vaccines or through the bilateral route. Pakistan’s drug regulatory body has already approved Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The Centre is unhappy with the pace at which healthcare workers are being vaccinated in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These two states and Punajab and Chhattisgarh, which are also lagging behind, have been told to engage with healthcare workers and build confidence about the vaccine.

More than two months after The Indian Express reported that pre-matric scholarship money meant for poor minority students was being siphoned, the Jharkhand government has suspended a key district welfare official for not following due process and accepting applications without verification.

From the Front Page

Among those summoned by the National Investigation Agency in a case of alleged terror funding by the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice are farmers, shopkeepers, activists, and journalists from Punjab and Haryana. And the common thread between them is they are in some way or the other associated with the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.

ISRO’s commercial arm Antrix Corporation Ltd has moved a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal for winding up Bengaluru start-up Devas Multimedia Private Ltd, almost three months after a federal court in the US ordered Antrix to pay $ 1.2 billion to the latter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going back to where it all began for her: Nandigram. She will be up against Suvendu Adhikari, who abandoned the Trinamool Congress for the BJP last month, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Must Read

Sugarcane, unlike wheat or paddy, isn’t sold in agricultural produce market committee (APMC) mandis. Why then are West UP’s cane growers worried about the three farm laws? “If we don’t stand with our Punjab and Haryana brothers today, it could be sugarcane’s turn tomorrow,” a sugarcane grower said. On Republic Day, a few thousand of their tractors from the region will join the proposed tractor rally.

An administrative decision made by the Thane Police in mid-2014, to start a Child Protection Unit (CPU), is now paying dividends as 2,302 children have been reunited with their parents since 2018. However, reuniting the missing children is hard work as they don’t remember their exact home address. Police often rely on certain keywords like “banyan tree” or “90 feet road” to find their families.

ICYMI

As the counting of votes polled in Maharashtra gram panchayat elections continues, the BJP is slightly ahead of the Shiv Sena in a tight race for the single largest party, while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituencies appear to have won most of the panchayats.

Hearing a petition challenging WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, the Delhi High Court said that a person can leave the messaging application if they feel that it was likely to compromise their data.

The Bombay High Court said the reportage of Republic Television and Times Now in the Sushant Singh Rajput case was “prima facie contemptuous”, with both channels running a “vicious campaign” playing the roles of “the investigator, the prosecutor as well as the judge”.

Just months ahead of Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, DMK’s Puducherry leadership announced that the party will contest in all the 30 seats in the elections, showcasing tension in the Congress-DMK alliance.

On a day the Information and Broadcasting Ministry called Amazon Prime to respond to complaints against web series Tandav, makers of the show issued a public apology if it “unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments”.

And Finally…

Mohammed Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghouse passed away just weeks before he made his Test debut in Melbourne. In Brisbane, he dedicated his maiden five-for in Test cricket to Ghouse, an autorickshaw driver who always managed to spare cash to fuel his son’s ambitious cricketing dream of playing for India.

Delhi confidential: Speaking at an event about his experience of being in a road accident many years ago, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that at that time he had found out that his driver had cataract. He cautioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all government officials to get the eyesight of their drivers checked by private doctors.

In today’s podcast episode, we talk about the vaccination drive, including details on adverse events, turnouts, and glitches in the Co-Win IT platform.