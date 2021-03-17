Daily Briefing: 8 ministries list assets for monetisation; Phone taps rock Rajasthan House, BJP MLA suspended for a week

The Big Story

From airports to sports stadiums, eight ministries have drawn up a list of assets to meet the government’s aggressive divestment goal of raising Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The plan also includes awarding 150 passenger trains to private players.

Only in the Express

Noted scholar, political scientist and commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as professor from Ashoka University, less than two years after he stepped down as Vice-Chancellor. Asked by The Indian Express if his criticism of the government, in his writings and public appearances, had anything to do with his exit, the university sidestepped the question.

After seven years, the Indo-Pak Express is back on the tennis circuit. Ahead of their first-round match at the ATP 500 Mexico Open in Acapulco, in an Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi spoke about their reunion and the excitement among their fans on both sides of the border.

From the Front Page

The National Investigation Agency, according to a remand report submitted in court, said it prima facie appears that Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze drove the white vehicle that escorted the SUV with explosives near the residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25. Investigators have also found the fake number plate used for the Scorpio from a black Mercedes car used by Waze.

Travelling to China? Make sure you are inoculated with any of the Chinese-made vaccines, which are yet to be approved by WHO. And it is only mandatory for people coming from India and 19 other countries. An AFP report included the US in the list as well.

Must Read

The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned multiple times after ruckus by the Opposition BJP over the Congress government’s admission that phones were “intercepted” during the political crisis in the state last year. A BJP MLA was also suspended for seven days.

A group of over 40 students protested against the Banaras Hindu University’s proposal to appoint Nita Ambani, the wife of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, as a visiting professor at the university’s Women Study Centre. Authorities also confirmed the names of Priti Adani, the wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, and Usha Mittal, the wife of UK-based steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, were considered for two other vacant posts.

Decision 2021

His critics call him “Bahubali” who expanded the Congress organisation in West Bengal’s Murshidabad through muscle power. However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s well-wishers have another name for him: a “streetfighter” rallying the cadre in Bengal’s violence-prone politics. Can the leader who relishes ‘swimming against the tide’ prevail against the current this time?

Even before the poll dates for West Bengal were announced, parties gearing up for the fight have been trying to settle political scores with campaign jingles packed with stinging lyrics and raucous vocals. Among the several jingles that have created a stir this poll season are TMC’s “Khela hobe (The game is on)”; BJP’s “Khelar mathe lorai hobe (The battle will be fought on the playground)” and “Pishi jao (Aunty, go)”; and CPI(M)’s “Tumpa, toke niye Brigade jabo (Tumpa, I will take you to the Brigade).

And Finally

Delhi confidential: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s speeches in English usually impress the treasury benches. But on Tuesday, Tharoor received a swipe from BJP’s chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal for his speech on demands for grants for education.

In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we discuss how a new bill that could lead to the Delhi government becoming redundant, how Abhishek Banerjee’s rise in TMC has hurt the party, and the latest Army recruitment scam.