Daily briefing: Congress Puducherry govt falls, BJP, ADMK weigh options; Bombay High Court gives Varavara Rao bail

The Big Story

With Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy losing the floor test, the curtains came down on the Congress’ only government in the south. Before the motion of confidence was defeated, Narayanasamy delivered an hour-long speech in which he described “the strategies of the BJP” to topple his government as “nothing but political prostitution”.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Puducherry said attempts to poach its MLAs had begun in 2018 itself. But both Narayanasamy and the high command were “overconfident” and “underestimated” both the discontent brewing in the party as also the vulnerability of some of its MLAs.

Only in the Express

BJP MP Jayant Sinha has offered to help secure “sufficient financing at the right terms” for an entertainment company. Sinha, who is chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Finance, has a say in summoning chiefs of private and public sector banks, and sectoral regulators for deposition.

Veerappa Moily, former union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, writes on the rise in fuel prices: “Instead of passing on the benefit of low crude price to consumers, fuel is being brutally taxed by the present regime. Today, India has one of the highest rates of taxes on both petrol and diesel.”

From the Front Page

Twenty-two years after the estranged wife of an IFS officer was gangraped, the Odisha Police arrested the prime accused in the case. Chief Minister JB Patnaik had resigned in 1999 after the victim accused him of shielding then Advocate General Indrajit Ray, who she accused of attempting to molest her two years before the gangrape incident.

Poet-activist Varavara Rao, who has been under custody awaiting trial since August 2018 in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, got bail for six months. Granting the bail, the Bombay High Court said not doing so would amount to the court “abdicating” its “constitutional duty” as the “protector of human rights”.

Must Read

Two months after over 75% of the IIM-Calcutta faculty complained against Director Anju Seth for allegedly usurping their powers, she levelled a similar allegation against the institute chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni.

How will trucks loaded with goods reach their destinations hundreds of kilometres away three times faster than before? They will take the train. A “Roll-On-Roll-off (RORO)” service will be started between Palanpur in Gujarat and Rewari in Haryana, a distance of 636 km, to transport a wide range of goods unloaded in ports to markets in north India.

The Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Exam, earlier scheduled for February 25, has been postponed after Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria left office. No reason has been cited for postponing the exam. The RKA has also not announced new dates for the exam.

ICYMI

Inaugurating a string of projects in the poll-bound states of West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stepped up his attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal and said the BJP would bring “real poribortan (change)” to the state.

A Delhi court sent activist Disha Ravi to one-day police custody on Monday, observing that while the case against her involves “allegations to spread hatred, disaffection” to “undermine India’s sovereignty”, “a balance must be struck with the individual’s right”.

The cost of riding in taxis and rickshaws in Mumbai is set to go up with the state approving a hike in base fare by Rs 3 each.

Hyderabad-headquartered vaccine maker Bharat Biotech expects interim data on the efficacy of Covaxin to become available in the next two weeks, according to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella.

And Finally…

How did Akshar become Axar Patel and went on to pick up the moniker ‘Nadiad ka Jayasuriya”? A visit to his small bungalow, some 60 kilometres from Ahmedabad, tells everything that needs to be told about the 28-year-old Gujarat all-rounder.

Delhi confidential: Launching BJP’s attempts to connect with voters in Tamil Nadu focusing on Tamil language and culture, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a surprise in his public rally in Salem on Sunday.