Daily briefing: Jailed Pak terrorist killed in Poonch encounter; Pakistan records first-ever World cup win over India

The Big Story

A jailed Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist who was taken by security forces to identify the hideout of a group of militants in a forest in Poonch was killed, and two J&K policemen and an Army soldier injured, in an encounter with the men being hunted. Officials identified the terrorist killed as Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani national who was arrested in 2003 as the mastermind of the Nadimarg massacre in Pulwama district in South Kashmir in which 24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed.

Only in the Express

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says the IT rules are aimed at “keeping the Internet open” and explains why any law that governs the Internet has to take into account the “evolving jurisprudence” around cyberspace.

From the Front Page

Prabhakar Sail, one of the nine independent witnesses in the drugs on cruise case has claimed that officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made him sign 10 blank sheets of paper at the NCB office. Sail claims he was working as the bodyguard of KP Gosavi, who is also a witness in the case and is presently absconding. He has also claimed to have heard Gosavi say that Rs 8 crore will have to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. As Gosavi has been missing, Sail said he now fears for his life.

A New York Times report said that in February 2019, a Facebook researcher created a new user account to look into what the social media website will look like for a person living in Kerala. “The result was an inundation of hate speech, misinformation and celebrations of violence, which were documented in an internal Facebook report published later that month.”

Responding to queries from The Indian Express on The New York Times report, the social media platform said this led them to undertake a “deeper, more rigorous analysis” of its recommendation systems in India.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Jammu after spending a day in Kashmir, promised equitable development of both the regions, and said “no one” would be allowed to disrupt the process of development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Union Territory. He said “three families used to mock us” saying who would come and invest here. But due to PM Modi’s efforts, investments of Rs 12,000 crore have come until now, and will rise to Rs 51,000 crore before the end of 2022,’’ Shah said.

Must read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pitch for a united global approach in dealing with the situation in Afghanistan and combating challenges of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic at the two-day G20 Summit in Italy beginning October 30. He is then scheduled to attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the COP26.

Amid warnings and new evidence suggesting worsening of the climate crisis, negotiators from around the world are assembling in Glasgow from Monday next for the COP26 meeting week to tie up a few loose ends of the Paris Agreement. Although the official agenda of the meeting is to finalise the rules and procedures for implementation of the Paris Agreement, most of the discussions ahead of the meeting have been around an effort to get all countries to commit to a net-zero target by a specific year.

Ahead of the bypolls to two Assembly seats in Bihar, the rift in the Opposition widened with RJD chief Lalu Prasad claiming that the Congress candidates would lose their deposit in the elections. “Why should we give the seat to Congress? So that they would lose?” the RJD chief said while responding to a question on a statement by Congress Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, who had earlier said that the alliance between the two parties would have remained intact had the RJD spared one seat for the Congress.

Every winter, the national capital and surrounding NCR areas grapple with severe air pollution. Add stubble burning to this cocktail and Delhi is enveloped in a grey haze for the entirety of winter. While Delhi has enjoyed a relatively cleaner pre-winter period (September 1-October 15) this year compared to previous years, with paddy stubble burning expected to rise in the next few days, pollution too is expected to go up.

And finally…

Pakistan’s win was so convincing that even their die-hard fans went momentarily speechless before going full throttle in their celebration. By then, as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan made a mockery of Indian bowling, Indian fans had already started to leave the stadium. Before this game, Pakistan had never beaten India in a World Cup. When eventually they turned the tables, they won by 10 wickets, with 13 balls to spare. The evening dew in Dubai made the job difficult for the Indian bowlers. Also, they were defending a pretty modest 151/7. And yet, India were completely outplayed on the night.