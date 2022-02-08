Daily Briefing: Congress leader of ‘tukde tukde’ gang, says PM Modi in Parliament

The Big Story

In a speech that lasted for nearly two hours in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi singled out the Congress for criticism, calling it the “leader of the tukde tukde gang” and accusing it of harbouring “andhvirodh,” (blind opposition), which he called “disrespect” to democracy. Modi said that the Congress, rejected in state after state, has lost the “appetite for power” and is sowing seeds of separatism. He also invoked Jawaharlal Nehru several times to take a swipe at the Congress. “You complain, I don’t take Pandit ji’s name. Today I will keep saying Nehruji — enjoy…,” he said.

Only in The Express

The December quarter earnings of FMCG companies point to an unusual trend in rural markets: positive sales growth in value terms but amid thinning volumes. Several companies have admitted that the growth charted by FMCG companies in rural segment has mainly been on account of price increase, and not increased demand.

From the front page

The new vice-chancellor (V-C) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, was appointed despite her parent university’s disclosure to the Union government that her increments were withheld on two occasions for alleged misconduct, The Indian Express has learned. And soon after the announcement of her appointment, there was an uproar on social media over controversial tweets from an unverified Twitter handle in her name (@SantishreeD).

Must Read

We explain why the proposal of the Delimitation Commission’s second draft to merge Jammu Division’s Poonch district and almost two-thirds of Rajouri district with Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency to form a new Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency has stirred up a hornet’s nest in the Valley.

The Punjab voter may be famously fickle but there’s no mistaking the anger on the streets of Malwa. This is the largest region of Punjab with 69 of its 117 Assembly seats. The Congress won 40 seats, AAP 18 and Akalis only eight in 2017 polls. These numbers are now up in the air.

Despite Punjab having the highest concentration of Dalits in the country of any state and despite as many as 34 reserved seats out of a total 117 in the state (more than 30%), Charanjit Singh Channi is the first CM in the state from the community. Traditionally, they have never voted en masse for a single party, due to internal divisions. So can the Congress’s gamble of Dalit CM pay off?

Having lost his father Ajit Singh to Covid last year, Jayant Chaudhary, 43, is gearing up for his first Assembly election as head of the Rashtriya Lok Dal. Born in Texas, US, with a degree in accounts and finance from LSE, Jayant has proved sceptics wrong by energising his party that won just 1 seat in 2017 and forging an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav that has been generating a lot of buzz. Chaudhary gives a wide-ranging interview while on the road from Shamli to Muzaffarnagar during a hectic schedule.

And Finally

For the Under-19 World Cup 2018 edition, the broadcaster ran a campaign titled ‘Greatness Begins Here’. But does greatness really begin at the U-19 level? We looked at the senior careers of the 178 players who have been part of India’s junior World Cup teams, excluding the current edition. Fifty-one of them have gone on to play for India. That means almost two-thirds of junior India cricketers have not made it to the senior national team.

In today’s episode of 3 Things, we look at how the Hijab ban controversy started, and how it is connected to the regional politics of Karnataka.