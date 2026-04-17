Daily Briefing: Women’s quota, delimitation Bills to be put to vote in Lok Sabha today

Good morning,

Close to two months of the US-Israel and Iran war, and the expiration of the two-week ceasefire, United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over “nuclear dust” buried by US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities in 2025. While there’s no confirmation from Iran, if the claims emerge as accurate, it would be a significant step in US efforts to reduce Tehran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect early Friday, during which both parties are supposed to iron out their differences for “lasting peace.” A White House summit of leaders from both countries has also been proposed. Follow live updates here.

With that, let’s move on to the top stories from today’s edition:

Women’s quota law comes into force

Rift within Tata Trusts

The making of R Vaishali

🚨 Big Story

In what the Opposition parties call a “desperate attempt,” the government, weighing its options, issued a notification Thursday evening stating that the 2023 Act providing 33% reservation to women will “come into force” on April 16. This came as the NDA remained short of numbers in Lok Sabha for the passage of Constitution amendment Bills linked to reservation of seats for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. According to Opposition leaders, the move was an indication of the government’s apprehension over the possibility of the Constitution amendment Bills failing to clear the Lower House. The Bills are expected to be put to vote in Lok Sabha Friday.

Participating in the Lok Sabha discussion on the three Bills on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no state will be discriminated against in the delimitation of constituencies linked to the reservation of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. He said “the proportion of seats (in Lok Sabha) will not change”. PM Modi cautioned the Opposition that women of the country would not forgive them if they were to stall implementation of the proposed law for “inclusion of 50% of the population in policy making” which was “the need of the hour.”

Chorus: Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over its decision to bring the Bills to the House amidst the Assembly elections, leaders of Opposition parties accused the BJP of using the plank of reservation of seats for women to push for delimitation of constituencies to seek electoral advantage. While reiterating their support for reservation of seats for women in Parliament and Assemblies, Opposition leaders, including Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi and SP MP Akhilesh Yadav, asked why the delimitation process could not be done based on fresh data of the 2026-27 Census.

⚡ Only in Express

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As the debate around implementing women’s reservation unfolds in the Parliament, our columnists Avani Bansal and Shazia Ilmi delve into the consequences of a delimitation exercise, weighing whether it would postpone equality indefinitely, or is actually the need of the hour.

Underlining that linking women’s reservation to the delimitation exercise raised “questions of sequencing and design,” Bansal writes, “Women’s reservation deserves careful institutional conversation, not because its objective is disputed, but because constitutional legitimacy depends on thoughtful design. The Constitution does not function through convenience. Nor does it operate through brute majority alone. It requires restraint, balance, and a willingness to engage with complexity. Democracy cannot be reduced to a series of binaries. And constitutional questions cannot be answered through slogans.”

Calling delimitation a “delivery mechanism,” Ilmi writes: “The real choice before us is not between speed and delay. It is between a constitutionally sound and transparent implementation that ensures fairness and withstands scrutiny, and a hurried and ad hoc rollout that could be challenged and weakened.”

📰 From the Front Page

In numbers: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday, addressing the concerns of the southern and smaller states, said the Opposition’s narrative that the South’s share in the Lok Sabha would go down was incorrect. Presenting the numbers each state will get in proportion, following the introduction of the Delimitation Bill, 2026, Shah said, the southern states have 129 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, representing 23.75% of total MPs. This will increase to 195 seats in the expanded Lok Sabha, increasing representation to 23.9%.

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Rift: Indicating a deepening rift within Tata Trusts, some trustees said that the government needs to consider one or two trustees on the board of Tata Trusts “to restore order and credibility.” The demand comes close on the heels of former trustee of Tata Trusts Mehli Mistry approaching the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner now seeking the appointment of an administrator to run the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). Denying the trustee’s claims, Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma said that unified leadership among Trustees, along with strong systems, dedicated personnel and a deep commitment to public service, enables the Trusts to carry out their core functions effectively and sustain increased philanthropic spending.

📌 Must Read

Success story: Miles away from the political quarters in Delhi, there sits Subbulakshmi and Induja S, the elected president and vice-president of the Varaganoor gram panchayat, both unaware of the Parliament debate on the three Bills for the historic implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. However, if the House wants evidence of women-led transformation, they can find them in the lives of these women in Varaganoor, where six of the eight ward members are women. In 2024, at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, Varaganoor was adjudged among the best women-friendly panchayats in the country.

In our Opinion section today, Vivek Katju delves into the US President Donald Trump’s balancing act between PM Modi and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir. He writes: “Is the US going to a new variant of the past India-Pakistan hyphenation? In reality, the hyphenation is a relic of history, which has no relevance or justification now. This is because India has global weight, while Pakistan has been struggling for many years to maintain its macroeconomic stability. That is unlikely to come about because Pakistan has no appetite to usher in the necessary structural changes, which have to begin with reducing the role of the army.”

Monsoon ahead: India seems to be running out of luck this year, with monsoon expected to be relatively dry across the country, as per a forecast released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its first forecast, IMD on Tuesday said the country as a whole was likely to get only 92% of normal rainfall this time – the lowest forecast for all India monsoon rainfall that IMD has released in the past 20 years. It serves as a notice to governments and policymakers to begin preparing for all kinds of contingencies to absorb the impacts of a dry monsoon season. Amitabh Sinha explains.

⏳ And Finally…

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The Making of…: What makes Vaishali Rameshbabu, the OG chess player of her family, who prevailed over Kateryna Lagno in the final round of the women’s Candidates championship, special? Once when she solved a “very, very difficult” problem, grandmaster Peter Svidler shares that what shook him was the way she did it. “I don’t have that ability,” he said. “It’s completely alien to me — to just sit there and calculate for as long as it takes.” One quality that sets her apart from the rest is her ability to stay still and work through a problem until it yields.

🎧 Lastly, tune in to today’s episode of our 3 Things podcast, where we talk about the workers’ unrest in Noida over rising living costs and stagnant wages; the resignation of Justice Yashwant Verma; as well as the row over CSK’s complaint to BCCI over commentary and music during a recent IPL match.

That’s all for today. Have a wonderful day!

Until next time,

Ariba