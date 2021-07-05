Daily Briefing: Pak blames India for blast near Hafiz Saeed’s home; Over 20,000 crore undeclared assets identified in Panama Papers

The Big Story

The gloves are off again. Last month’s bomb blast near the home of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has been described by Pakistan as “India-sponsored terrorism”. The “lynchpin” of the attack, Pakistan claims, is a foreigner called Peter Paul David.

Only in the Express

Five years after The Indian Express jointly published the findings of the Panama Papers, the Pulitzer-winning investigation that exposed how the rich and powerful parked and moved their money in and out of global tax havens, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that undeclared assets totalling Rs 20,078 crore have been identified by them in India and abroad till June, 2021.

At a time when the Congress party in Punjab is trapped in a face-off between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and challenger Navot Singh Sidhu, The Indian Express has travelled across Punjab — Doaba, Majha and Malwa — and spoke to at least 25 party legislators to record the word on the ground.

In this edition of The Indian Express Idea Exchange, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian says impact of second wave on economy won’t be “as large” as first wave, asserts India will see impact of recent “phenomenal reforms” from FY23, and explains why he is against unconditional cash transfers like “disastrous” farm loan waiver.

From the Front Page

In just under two weeks since India returned to centralised procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, 6.77 crore doses have been administered across the country, at a daily average of 52.08 lakh, official data show.

And the official data on usage of FASTags show that the traffic seems to be hurrying back to the highways as the country recovers from the second wave of Covid. Daily toll collections through this electronic mode are just short of the all-time daily high of Rs 107 crore in March, just before the second wave hit.

Must Read

More than 11 years after one of the deadliest train accidents in West Bengal, 18 victims remain officially “missing”. Their families continue to await closure, running from courtrooms to government offices in a desperate attempt to procure death certificates.

An Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institute has developed an anti-methanogenic feed supplement that will cut down methane emissions by bovines and sheep and increase their milk production and body weight gain. In other words, win-win for both the environment and livestock farmers.

Faced with lawsuits filed by Cairn Energy and investors of Devas Multimedia — both seeking to recover their dues from the Indian government by attempting to seize Air India’s overseas assets — the government has lined up a two-pronged approach.

And Finally…

Before flying to Sri Lanka for the limited-overs tour, The Indian Express caught up with Prithvi Shaw who spoke about working with coach Rahul Dravid, his batting and IPL.

Delhi confidential: The BJP leadership’s decision to go for a change of guard in Uttarakhand seems to have rekindled hopes of those disgruntled with the leadership in other state units.

In today’s podcast, we discuss why the BJP picked a new Uttarakhand CM, how people feel prey to a fake vaccine scam in Mumbai, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remarks on the “Hindu-Muslim conflict”.