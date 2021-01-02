Daily Briefing: Oxford’s Covishield candidate one step away from vaccinating Indian citizens

The Big Story

In the last step before the country’s top drug regulator’s approval, an expert committee recommended that Covishield, the Indian version of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, should be approved with certain conditions, The Indian Express has learnt. The vaccine candidate has not completed phase 2/3 clinical trials in India.

From the Front Page

December 31st was the coldest night in New Delhi in 15 years. The hundreds of farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws at the Capital borders rang in the New Year with hymns from the Gurbani, hot tea and some gusty sloganeering.

Notices have come up at several paddy procurement centres across Chhattisgarh telling farmers not to come for next few days as there was no space to hold more foodgrains. While Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Food Corporation of India has not started lifting the stocks, desperate farmers feel they are being punished for protesting against the farm laws.

A 70-year-old jeweller became the first person killed in Kashmir apparently for having obtained a certificate under the new domicile law, that allows people who have lived in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 15 years rights to purchase immovable property.

Only in the Express

More than 5,000 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers marched through the streets of a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, leaving behind a trail of damaged window panes, broken doors, and walls scribbled with ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Videos of a person climbing atop a minaret to put up a saffron flag also went viral on social media.

In an ambitious attempt to make scientific knowledge and data available to all, the government has proposed to make all publicly-funded research and important scientific journals freely accessible to everyone in the country. ‘

Must read

Following protests from several quarters, including its alumni, the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has withdrawn an Expression of Interest (EoI) floated by it on December 4 inviting bids for reconstruction of student dormitories on the main campus, designed by the legendary American architect Louis Kahn.

Leaders of as many as ten khap panchayats have announced they won’t allow entry of BJP-JJP leaders in Banger area, which falls mainly in Jind district. “We will boycott ‘chaupal’ programme of BJP leaders. If any leader comes to our villages, we will show him black flags,” said a khap leader Azad Singh Palwan.

The Bengaluru civic body has put on hold its decision to rename roads in a minority-dominated area of the city after Muslim leaders after three BJP MPs opposed the move. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya wrote to the municipal commissioner saying: “There is no dearth of non-Muslim public figures and patriots after whom our roads can be named.”

And Finally

He won the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi to become an instant national hero. As the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri followed, the Indian Army subedar-cum- boxer-cum-farmer would go on to become a local legend. Now, Kaur Singh, 73, has decided to give up his awards to protest against the Centre’s contentious new farm laws.

Delhi confidential: The Congress is likely to announce the dates for a special session of the AICC in the first half of this month. The session, which could be held in February, is being called to elect a regular president to replace interim chief Sonia Gandhi.