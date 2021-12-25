Daily Briefing: 9 out of 10 infected by Omicron fully vaccinated, says Centre; Night curfews, covid restrictions come back

The Big Story

At least nine among 10 persons getting infected by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 are fully vaccinated, an analysis of 183 Omicron cases in India by the Centre showed. The analysis, released by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, showed 27 per cent of the cases did not have a history of foreign travel — indicating the presence of Omicron in the community. It also shows that 87 persons were fully vaccinated (91 per cent) of which three had received booster shots too.

Meanwhile, night curfew is back in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, effective from tonight. There are restrictions on gatherings of more than 200 people in public places.

Only in The Express

Before leaving for the South Africa tour, Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer spoke to The Indian Express on his Test debut performance, when he scored a century and a fifty, the only Indian to do so, and his preparation for the upcoming big tour.

All England champion and national head coach of badminton Pullela Gopichand writes in today’s Express: “Do-or-die needs to be replaced by play-and-live as sport’s clarion call.”

From the front page

Based on a tattoo and a mobile phone, the body recovered from the blast site at the Ludhiana district court has been identified as that of a former Punjab Police Head Constable who was sacked in 2019 after being booked in a case of alleged drug smuggling, a senior police officer told The Indian Express. Police sources said they suspect that he came in contact with radicalised elements while he was in jail for two years and that they were probing if the blast was linked to the Punjab polls scheduled next year.

Five days after the lynching of a youth at a gurdwara in Kapurthala district, police booked the gurdwara granthi, Amarjit Singh, on the charge of murder and arrested him. While they ruled out any desecration and called it a murder, police said they were looking at the possibility of the killing being part of a conspiracy to “sensationalise” the sacrilege issue.

Must Read

His son facing murder charges in the Lakhimpuri Kheri incident, and calls for his resignation growing louder by the day, Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra’s troubles have now taken a bizarre turn. On Thursday night, Delhi Police arrested five men, including the owner of a Noida-based call centre, for allegedly making 40 calls to the Minister’s PA this month, demanding Rs 2.5 crore and threatening to release a video related to the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

At least ten college students are among 93 AAP members who have been lodged for the past four days at the Sabarmati Central Prison for protesting outside the BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad against the alleged leak of a question paper for an exam to hire clerical staff by the Gujarat government, according to AAP leaders and court documents. All of them face charges under 22 sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The 65 male accused in the group face sexual harassment charges, too.

And Finally

In Pasan range of Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, tempers are running high as a herd of 43 elephants is roaming around and trampling over crops. Their encounters with the elephants are increasing and last week a 71-year-old woman was trampled to death by the herd. A villager from the area said, “The elephants would never venture so close to our village, but stay inside the forests. Slowly they started coming looking for food, and eventually, our encounters increased.”