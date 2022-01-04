Daily Briefing: 41 lakh eligible children get shots on day 1; rising covid cases likely to flatten service sector growth

The Big Story

Over 41 lakh children received their first dose of Covaxin, with Madhya Pradesh (7,71,615 doses) and Gujarat (5,55,312 doses) topping the drive to inoculate those in the 15-18 age group. Three states reported over 3 lakh doses in this age group: Andhra Pradesh (4,87,269), Karnataka (4,14,723), and Rajasthan (3,57,018). However, five big states administered just over 1 lakh doses in this age group: Uttar Pradesh (1,66,996); Maharashtra (1,81,561); West Bengal (1,03,564); Bihar (1,70,603); and Tamil Nadu (1,87,710).

Only in The Express

A number of domestic In Vitro Diagnostic test kit manufacturers have questioned the short five-day deadline set by the Indian Council of Medical Research for submitting an Expression of Interest to commercialise a diagnostic kit it developed for the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. They say a large number of manufacturers should be allowed to have access to such technology so that RT-PCR kits are made available in large quantities and at reasonable prices.

The services sector, growing at a healthy clip in the second half of calendar year 2021 till mid-December, will be under pressure and likely flatten if the Covid case count continues to rise in the coming weeks. With many contact intensive services — from restaurants and hotels to malls and cinema halls – being adversely affected due to restrictions, a dip is expected in the coming days. But economists say this may be short-lived.

From the front page

China is building a new bridge on Pangong Tso which will allow it to deploy troops faster between the north and south banks of the lake, and closer to the LAC. Sources said that with the new bridge, China is hoping to prevent a repeat of what happened in August 2020, when India outmanoeuvred it to capture the previously unoccupied heights of the Kailash Range on the south bank of the lake.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a 5000-page chargesheet against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers and a journalist dead. Ashish has been charged under several sections including murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu spoke out against hate speech, saying it goes against the country’s culture, Constitution and ethos, and that “every person has the right to practise and preach his or her faith”.

“…Practise your religion but don’t abuse and indulge in hate speech and writings,’’ he said.

Must Read

From journalists to a pilot to a Congress leader to the mother of a missing JNU student — these are among the 100-plus Muslim women who have found their names on a website that used their photos without consent, alongside degrading text meant to imply they were being auctioned. Some of the targeted women expressed frustration with not enough being done the last time something similar happened, allowing the culprits to continue operating with impunity.

With the Opposition citing his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said he lauded the Prime Minister’s move to withdraw the contentious farm laws and “the PM is on the right track now”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Malik maintained that his remarks quoting Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been “misconstrued” and “Shah did not make any comment on the Prime Minister” but had “asked me to keep meeting people and try to convince them”.

From bulls to bills, parties in Uttar Pradesh poll race have everything and everyone covered. Some promises are common, such as free electricity, Covid relief and smartphones. Some, especially by the Samajwadi Party as it pulls ahead of the rest of the non-BJP pack, are more ingenious: aid in case of bull attacks as well as cycle accidents.

And Finally

In this episode of 3 Things, we talk about the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases around the country. We also discuss the EWS quota and the Lakhimpur Kheri chargesheet.