Daily Briefing: FM unveils National Monetisation Pipeline worth Rs 6 lakh crore; Chhattisgarh Congress rift widens

The Big Story

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an ambitious four-year National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) worth Rs 6 lakh crore to unlock value in brownfield projects, where investments have already been made, by engaging the private sector, transferring to them the rights but not the ownership in projects. While monetisation of assets is not new, resolving obstacles will be key to bring on investors.

Only in the Express

As the rift between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his rival and Cabinet colleague T S Singh Deo plays out in the public, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet them together in Delhi. Sources said the much-talked-about rotational chief ministership between the two is the only item on the agenda.

An apparent discrepancy between the Union Government’s order setting up the Delimitation Commission and the J&K Reorganisation Act could cast a shadow over the redrawing of Assembly seats in the state, a key element in kickstarting the political process there.

From the Front Page

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led a 10-party delegation, including the RJD and Congress, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the caste census issue. Sources said the PM told the delegation, which included the BJP, that the Home Ministry would have to take a call.

A bangle seller who was beaten up by men in Indore and warned not to set foot again in a “Hindu kshetra (area)” was booked by police on charges of harassment. A video of the incident went viral on social media, where Tasleem Ali was thrashed after being accused of concealing his identity and harassing women. He was booked based on a complaint by the minor daughter of one of the men who attacked him.

Must Read

For a decade she has worked with Presidents Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani to change policies for women and promote education for all. Now, Afghan MP Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, who was among 168 people airlifted from Kabul to India on Sunday, has no idea about her life and no plans for the future.

Hearing a PIL relating to de-reservation of a parliamentary constituency, the Madras High Court observed that it was “very unfair and unreasonable” to reduce the number of Tamil Nadu MPs from 41 to 39 for successfully bringing down population as part of the national family planning programme. It said the state should be compensated with a sum of around Rs 5,600 crore for the loss and that “at least, the number of representatives in Rajya Sabha should be increased”

Actors Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh and Milind Soman are in the running to become Congress’s mayoral candidate for next year’s BMC polls. Well, they are at least according to a 25-page strategy document drafted by Mumbai Congress. It suggests that only those with youth appeal and without any political baggage should be considered for the post. And the trio tick all the boxes.

And Finally…

In 2010, Dallas Oberholzer was jailed for skating on the streets during the Fifa World Cup in South Africa. A decade later, at the age of 46, he was asked to skateboard for his country at the Olympic Games. This is his story.

Delhi confidential: If the intensifying pitch for a caste-based census is not enough to disturb the ruling BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar added fuel to its nervousness on Monday when he praised opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav.