Daily briefing: PM Modi discuss climate, supply chains at global summit; First covid dose coverage less than 50% in 48 districts 

Participating in a summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience convened by United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched India as the “trusted source in the IT and pharmaceutical supply chains”. India is also keen to participate in the clean technology supply chain, the Prime Minister said.

The Railway Board chairman wrote to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries asking for the cap on subsidy for farmers transporting their produce using the Kisan Rail service to be raised from Rs 50 crore to Rs 150 crore after it got breached in August. He also warned that “discontinuation” of subsidy would lead to “dissatisfaction among the farming community”.

While over three-quarters of the eligible population has now received the first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, 48 districts have been identified as lagging behind — with first-dose coverage still below 50 per cent. Twenty-seven of the 48 districts are in states of the Northeast, including eight districts each in Manipur and Nagaland.

In its detailed order granting bail to 22-year-old Aachit Kumar, arrested in the cruise ship drug raid case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, a special court has said that merely on the basis of WhatsApp chats, it cannot be gathered that he was a supplier to Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant. The court also said that there is no evidence to prove that Kumar and four others, who also got bail, were part of a conspiracy.

After its second straight defeat last night, India’s T20 World Cup campaign is all but over. It needs nothing short of a miracle to progress to the knockouts. They first need to secure resounding victories in their remaining matches against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia — and hope that New Zealand slip badly against Afghanistan.

Roads, embankments, medical colleges and government buildings. These are among the projects to which the Bihar government, in 2018-19, diverted more than Rs 8,800 crore by dipping into a fund meant exclusively for an SC/ST scholarship — which it has cited a shortage of money for and denied to many eligible students for around six years. This happened despite provisions of the Planning Commission stating that the fund is meant for extending the centrally-sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) to SC/ST students with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

An advertisement for a mangalsutra crafted by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has become the latest visual media creation to make Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra see red. After lashing out last week at Prakash Jha’s webseries Aashram-3 for “scenes that hurt our sentiments” and an “objectionable” Dabur ad that showed a lesbian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth, the BJP leader Sunday objected to the “obscene” portrayal of the mangalsutra and warned the designer to withdraw the ad within 24 hours or face legal action.

India’s informal economy has shrunk to around 15-20 per cent of the formal GDP as against 52 per cent three years ago following the adoption of GST, enhanced digitalisation, and demonetisation, a report by the State Bank of India’s economic research department has said. At least Rs 13 lakh crore has come into the formal economy through various channels over the last few years, including the recent scheme on the e-Shram portal, according to SBI Ecowrap.

In the latest edition of The Indian Express’s Idea Exchange, Nilesh Shah, the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, explains why he is confident about India being a “long-term growth story” and why markets will “continue to correct”. He said he doesn’t believe RBI will increase interest rates to a level where it derails growth, and calls for regulation of cryptocurrencies.

India were touted as one of the top favourites for the T20 World Cup, but are staring at an early elimination after just two group games. Along with several factors with bat and ball and in the field, losing the toss against both Pakistan and New Zealand meant Virat Kohli’s men had to bat first, when chasing teams have had much better conditions in the tournament. Early moisture in the pitch and dew later in the night has resulted in the coin toss becoming a vital factor.