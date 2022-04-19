Daily Briefing: Missing case in Khargone communal clash becomes the first casualty, Jaffna’s fishermen issue aggravates following New Delhi-Beijing renewable energy project

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI-based inflation surged to 14.55 per cent in March 2022, after a 13.11 per cent reading in February 2022. The annual WPI inflation has remained in the double—digits in every month of 2021-22 and has almost consistently edged upwards. But what’s a more worrying prospect for policymakers is that the Consumer Price Index or CPI-based annual inflation converging towards the WPI-based inflation, in deviation from the usual trend of the wholesale price inflation collapsing in the direction of the retail price rise.

Only in The Express

The 5,000 odd inhabitants of Delft, an island off Srilanka’s Jaffna peninsula, are unaware of the intense geopolitical jostling between New Delhi and Beijing for a renewable energy project. What they do know is that they have to deal with Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who sail into the waters around Jaffna three days a week, destroy fishing nets of the local people. For nearly two decades India and Sri Lanka have been engaged on the fishermen’s issue, but is there a solution in sight?

From Gujarat to Bengal to Delhi: Who runs the state cricket associations in India?

In many cases, depends on who your father is. Over a third of the 38 full members of the BCCI today include, at the top, sons or relatives of former officials and of powerful politicians — the highest-ever in the board’s history. Here’s a list of cricket administrators who fit the description.

From the Front Page

A week after communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during a Ram Navami procession, a 28-year-old man who went missing soon after became the first casualty of the clashes. Ibraish Khan is survived by his wife and an eight-month-old child. “His son had just learnt to call him abbu and his wife kept hoping against all odds that her husband would come back hale and hearty,” Ibraish eldest brother said.

A two-day mega event being organised at Red Fort to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, will culminate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on April 21. The PM is likely to focus in his speech on relaying a message of interfaith peace, said sources.

The Supreme Court Monday set aside the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to the Lakhimpur Kheri case accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra. A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Hima Kohli asked him to surrender within a week.

Must Read

With provisions for setting up cow sanctuaries and mega cow shelters, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to unveil a plan to tackle Uttar Pradesh’s stray cattle menace. Also on the government agenda will be establishing biogas plants and utilising cow dung to eventually make CNG. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised farmers that selling cow dung would be so lucrative that people would go out of their way to adopt stray cattle.

Gadchiroli, a tribal-dominated district in Maharashtra has set a national example in the fight against malnutrition. Last October, the district introduced a special diet programme for malnourished children between the ages of six months and six years, and since then 3,794 malnourished children (of the 7,111 listed) have recovered in the district. The district CEO, in consultation with nutritionists, had come up with these eight nutrient-dense Maharashtrian recipes to help the children in their recovery.

PM Narendra Modi and WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar today. We explain what is it about, and what are WHO’s objectives?

And Finally

Delhi confidential: After delivering a detailed presentation on how to revive the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor was back at 10, Janpath on Monday for the second time in three days. Several senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also had a meeting with Sonia. Rahul Gandhi was not present, as he is said to be abroad on a short visit.

In this episode of 3 Things, we discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases, the first casualty of the Khargone violence, and the latest update on the Pulwama attack