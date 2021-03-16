Daily Briefing: Deshbhakti the keyword as AAP renews national expansion bid; In western UP’s sugarcane belt, hint of new solidarities over farm protests

The Big Story

There is a growing disquiet within the ruling coalition in Maharashtra over Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze’s arrest and the police’s handling of the bomb scare episode outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence. At a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sources said that options to replace Mumbai Police Commissioner and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were explored.

The National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the bomb scare case, suspects that inspector Waze’s team had destroyed key evidence that could prove his involvement in the case. Waze’s team had visited the housing society where he stays and allegedly took possession of all CCTV footage. Previously, the state Anti Terrorism Squad was investigating a lead that the car used in the bomb scare was parked in Waze’s society for days.

From the Front Page

In what is likely to revive the dispute over the distribution of powers between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) in Delhi, the Centre introduced a Bill in Lok Sabha to bring amendments to the Act that decides the roles of the two. Officials said two proposed amendments, in particular, have the potential to render the elected government irrelevant.

The CBI has booked 17 Army officers including five officers of Lt Col rank, and six private persons in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment for the armed forces. The officers have been charged with corruption.

Must Read

In the run-up to an election year, the prospect of Jats and Muslims in Western Uttar Pradesh finding a common cause in the farmers’ protests has got Opposition parties, from the RLD to the Congress, even Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, to criss-cross the region, holding kisan panchayats and urging people to challenge the BJP in its bastion.

Almost a given in most urban schools, the luxury of electricity had eluded almost half the total 2,167 rural primary and upper primary (up to Class 5 and 8) schools in Nagaur, a central district in Rajasthan, for several decades. Not anymore. Under the Ujas (light) scheme launched by the district administration in June 2020, all but 13 schools have since been electrified, says a district education officer.

The Deshbhakti curriculum for government-run schools in Delhi and a plan to dot the capital with the tricolor are being seen as key to AAP’s latest attempt at expansion into national politics. While one of AAP’s calling cards is its work in health and education in Delhi, party strategists say they cannot “make the same mistakes the opposition, and the Congress have made”.

Decision 2021

Nemom is one of the most-watched constituencies in Kerala on the account of it being the only seat that the BJP had won in 2016 Assembly elections. This time, however, both the LDF and UDF determined to show that they would give the BJP tough competition.

Raijor Dol chief Akhil Gogoi is perhaps Assam’s most vocal agitator, over issues such as land rights, displacements, big dams, and in December 2019, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He is much liked, across ages, genders, and strata — but as far as Assembly elections go, he and the CAA are an afterthought.



And Finally

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary is learning the ropes of politics – his second big leap in life. Named Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Shibpur in Howrah for the forthcoming Bengal assembly polls, the cricketer-turned-politician says he had received an offer to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but things didn’t work out. “This time after I got the call from Didi, there were no two thoughts about it…,” he says.

Delhi confidential: Campaigning in election-bound states has left many rows of seats empty in the Lok Sabha. On Monday, when the House met after a week of continuous disruptions, hardly one-fifth of the total strength of MPs was present, with members from both sides missing