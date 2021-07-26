Daily Briefing: Maharashtra rain toll reaches 149, at least 100 still missing; China’s tents on Indian side in Demchok

The Big Story

Continuous downpour in the Konkan region and western parts of Maharashtra has seen the death toll rise to 149 after 37 deaths were recorded on Sunday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray promised to soon announce a relief package and set up a separate force on the lines of the NDRF to ensure quicker response in vulnerable districts during natural disasters.

In Raigad, where parts of a hillock came crashing down amid heavy rain, officials and relatives of the dead are staring at a decision that could haunt them for the rest of their lives: leave the dead under the debris, perform their last rites at the disaster site.

Express at the Olympics

In a country that doesn’t allow women to enter stadiums, Kimia Alizadeh became an instant icon in Iran. Winning bronze in taekwondo at the Rio Olympics saw her popularity surge. But all that changed once she defected. On Sunday, she made another Olympic appearance. This time, as a refugee.

From the Front Page

In Demchok in eastern Ladakh, which has seen face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops earlier, “so-called civilians” have erected tents on the Indian side of the border and “their presence remains” even though India has been asking them to go back.

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa is likely to resign as Chief Minister sometime today after attending an event to mark the second anniversary of his government. The 78-year-old Lingayat leader is waiting for the central leadership to make up its mind on his successor from a field of over 15 aspirants.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, cabinet expansion is on the cards amid simmering factionalism in the ruling Congress. Crucial ministries such as Tourism and PWD are without a full-time minister — a result of the tussle between the Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot factions, with both wanting a majority of posts for their loyalists.

Must Read

Facebook India’s Managing Director Ajit Mohan, in a chat during The Indian Express’s Idea Exchange programme, talks about providing space to content creators beyond elite sections, says some of changes at Apple will be harmful for small entrepreneurs and asserts that Facebook will remain a free service.

In the wake of huge claims and losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the health insurance segment, which witnessed a 30.9 per cent jump in the June quarter, and term cover plans of life insurers are likely to witness a spike in premium in the next couple of months.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark that he does not like mangoes from Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said, “If he (Rahul) does not like mangoes from UP, does he then like a pint of foreign liquor?”

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been on the receiving end since two District Collectors were seen touching his feet in public. The Congress demanded that the central government should take action against them for violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

And Finally

Chandigarh resident Sanjay Rana, who is working hard to make the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic a success through a food stall, never thought that his message would reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A cardboard next to his bicycle reads, “Corona ki vaccine lagwake aayen, aur free mein chhole bhature khaayen” — an initiative that earned the PM’s praise during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.