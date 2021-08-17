Daily Briefing: Afghans swarm Kabul airport to flee Taliban rule; income, education incentives in UP Law panel 2-child plan draft

Express in Kabul

As videos of desperate Afghans swarming the tarmac at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee Taliban rule played out on screens across the world, The Indian Express reporter recounts the chaotic sequence of events that played outside the airport, where gun-toting Taliban fighters stopped cars to check the occupants and would fire in the air to intimidate the crowd.

From the Front Page

A nexus of employees at a Mumbai office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation allegedly siphoned over Rs 21 crore from a common PF pool through fraudulent withdrawals, according to details of an ongoing internal investigation accessed by The Indian Express. The alleged “mastermind” of the scam, the probe has found, is a 37-year-old office clerk.

A revised version of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Draft Bill was submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office for consideration and further action. The draft Bill proposes to deny government benefits to those with more than two children and bar them from contesting local body polls, applying for government jobs, or receiving any kind of government subsidy.

Just when the Test match seemed meandering towards a draw, Mohammed Siraj grabbed the wickets of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran. And he again dismissed Jos Buttler and James Anderson at the death to seal a famous, 151-run victory at Lord’s for India to lead the series 1-0 after two Tests. But it was Bumrah’s overly aggressive body language that illustrated how intensely heated this Test match has rolled out.

Must Read

President Ram Nath Kovind writes: “I can say with confidence that as you celebrate the 100th year of Independence in 2047, I can visualise India having progressed much farther on the path of development…The discrimination on the basis of caste, gender, community and language is a ghost of the past buried deep in the sand of time.”

Sushmita Dev, all India Mahila Congress president and one of the noted members of ‘Team Rahul’, has become the latest leader to leave the party. The same day she was inducted into the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. Pointing out that a party without a full-time president does not inspire confidence, a Congress leader said: “The way the party is haemorrhaging… there will be no one left in the party.”

An Odisha government programme launched in 2017 to transform educational infrastructure across the state has received a boost during the pandemic as alumni and others made major contributions. The pooled funds are used for the renovation of classrooms, procuring furniture and setting up smart classrooms.

A 62-year-old YouTuber, known as “Ramdev’s man” in his Chennai locality, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police, for allegedly making unrestrained statements regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and creating fear among the public through his videos. Most of his videos are of him railing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the RSS, and the policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

And Finally…

Delhi confidential: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks hinting that Union minister Bhupender Yadav could take up the leadership baton from senior BJP leaders in Haryana has triggered a lot of talks in the party.

In this podcast episode, we talk about the effects of the Taliban takeover on India and its foreign policy.