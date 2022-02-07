Daily Briefing: Legend Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92; PM Modi among thousands to pay last respects

The Big Story

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at 7.14 pm with full state honours in the presence of her family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and thousands of Mumbai residents who thronged Shivaji Park to pay their last respects. The versatile singer, christened the Nightingale of India, had lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages in a career spanning almost eight decades. She died at a Mumbai hospital following post-Covid complications.

For doctors and nurses at Breach Candy, the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar in the hospital was personal. Over the last two years, she grew so close to one of them that she would chat with his eight-year-old daughter on video call. . “Today, my little daughter is grieving,” said Dr Pratit Samdani, internal medicine specialist and consultant at the hospital.

From singing in the studio bathroom for the echo effect in Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya to standing for eight hours for the recording of AR Rahman’s Luka chhuppi, here are 25 most iconic songs by Lata Mangeshkar that defined Hindi film music in the 20th and 21st century.

Only in The Express

Poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi writes: “They say she was 92. The lilt in her intonation, the twinkle in her eyes and the agility of her wit belied a young girl at heart…Her voice and songs crossed geographical and generational boundaries. Independent India’s last seven-and-a-half decades and living memories have one constant — Lata Mangeshkar.”

In this edition of Idea Exchange, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami discusses the BJP’s chances in the coming Assembly elections, divisions in the party, the dharm sansad in Haridwar and dealing with challenges unique to a hill state.

From the Front Page

Putting an end to speculation that has stretched for months and set off rumblings within, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s Chief Ministerial face in Punjab. But the announcement did not come as surprise to anyone in the party or the state.

Must Read

Goa to Manipur, historical fort to signed affidavit, God to Rahul Gandhi. A beleaguered Congress is leaving nothing to chance to keep hold of its leaders in two states where power had been stolen right from under its nose last time as loyalties changed overnight. Parties have a reason to be wary, especially in Goa, where as per the Association of Democratic Reforms, as many as 60% of the MLAs have jumped parties since 2017, from the ones on whose ticket they were elected.

The issue of air, water and soil pollution has found two unlikely champions in Punjab’s electoral battlefield. One is an internationally popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who is known for his gangsta rap and a history of run-ins with Punjab Police. The other is Lakha Sidhana, an ex-gangster-turned-social activist facing about 40 cases, the latest being over the Red Fort violence during farmers’ protest on the Republic Day last year.

Hindu Munnani, a Hindutva fringe organisation known for raking up various communal issues in Tamil Nadu for about a decade, has now issued a statement, asking voters to support candidates in the 19 February state urban local body polls who would uphold “Indian values and culture”. Hindu Munnani would not define Indian culture and tradition, but it has clearly sought to make it a key aspect of its agenda to mobilise supporters of Hindu identity politics in a bid to make inroads into the state politics.

At least 10 Assembly seats across Jammu and Kashmir with a population of less than a lakh have been proposed in the second draft of the working paper prepared by the Delimitation Commission. While these calculations of constituency size are based on the 2011 census, the majority of the 10 seats with a population of less than one lakh persons are in the Jammu province.

And Finally

India’s dominant run at the Under-19 World Cup culminated in a record-extending fifth title on Sunday. The latest triumph, however, will stand apart due to the tenacity shown in the face of unprecedented challenges off the field. The pandemic rocked the run-up and threatened the campaign itself — at one point, the team was reduced to ten fit players. From a player who lost his father to Covid to several others who overcame extreme odds — a glimpse of the life stories of these cricketers show why they were never rattled.

Delhi Confidential: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Parliament today on the attack on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and the action taken by police. The occasion is expected to have some fireworks as Owaisi has already said that he is not satisfied with the police action and wants terror charges pressed against the arrested accused.

In this episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, Suanshu Khurana joins host Snigdha Sharma to discuss the life and career of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar who died on Sunday. Next, Kanchan Vasdev discusses Congress’ announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM candidate for the upcoming polls. And finally, we go over the latest updates on the Jan 26 Shahdara rape-assault case.