Daily Briefing: SC on Karnataka’s hijab ban; Hemant Soren wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly

In today's edition: SC on Karnataka's hijab ban; what Liz Truss is up against in the UK; why Indians are reluctant to wear seatbelts; and more.

Big Story

Hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision to uphold the restriction on wearing hijab in educational institutions, the Supreme Court said: “You may have a religious right to practise whatever you want. But can you take that right to a school which has a uniform?” Here are some snippets from the hearing:

“Can you carry that hijab to a school where uniform is prescribed?” Justice Hemant Gupta asked Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, who appeared for one of the petitioners.

The senior counsel tried to draw parallels between a “chunni” (dupatta) and “hijab”, but the court pointed out that the two couldn’t be compared.

Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who also appeared for the appellants, said a Constitution Bench needs to look into it.

Pointing out that France practises a strict form of secularism, Dhavan said the issue “concerns a huge number, is a constitutional question”.

Justice Gupta pointed out that a golf course also has a dress code. “Can we say we will not follow it,” he said.

The arguments remained inconclusive and will continue on Wednesday.

Only in the Express

Boris Johnson’s decision to step down in July created a void filled by the drama of his succession that ended today when Liz Truss was finally announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest. Harsh V Pant writes about the challenge of an ageing monarchy being just one, and probably the least tricky of the many issues that Truss will have to grapple with as she takes over a divided party and a nation badly in need of a sense of direction.

From the Front Page

In a show of strength in the Jharkhand Assembly, the JMM-led ruling alliance won a trust vote it called on Monday with 48 MLAs voting in favour of the government in the 82-member House even as the Opposition BJP and AJSU boycotted the proceedings. The special session was marked by a spirited address from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who accused the BJP of trying to bring down his government.

Raising the pitch in its attack on the AAP government in Delhi, the BJP released a “sting video” to claim that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had taken “commissions” worth “hundreds of crores” to benefit private players under the now scrapped excise policy. Sisodia, one of the accused named in the FIR filed in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, dismissed the “sting video” as “a joke”.

Must Read

The section of NH-48, where former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident, may be declared a “black spot” by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, if two reports commissioned on the accident — one by the Maharashtra government and the other by an independent agency — reveal a design flaw in that section. Sources said that initial reports from the site seem to suggest that factors behind the accident include “driver fatigue” and the “high speed” at which the car was being driven.

While it is still not known whether Mistry was wearing a seatbelt while in the back seat of the car, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways says wearing a seat belt reduces the impact of an accident by 80 per cent. We explain India’s law on seatbelts and why some Indians won’t buckle up. We also take a look at the evolution of seatbelts and why they are literally a matter of life and death.

As the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Casinos, Race Courses and Online Gaming met on Monday, divergent views emerged regarding the valuation mechanism for levying tax under the GST regime, with some states stating that the tax rate will remain 28 per cent and discussions are required only for the valuation mechanism, while some others indicating rates could be charged differently for these categories. There was consensus, however, on seeking a legal opinion given the various precedents set by court rulings on related matters, which is expected to be finalised in 7-10 days.

And Finally

“As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23…There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can’t digest a single loss.” This was what fast bowler Arshdeep Singh’s father Darshan Singh had to say after his son was made the scapegoat of India’s defeat against Pakistan during the Asia Cup. But to his parents’ relief, Arshdeep had taken all the criticism on the chin and was upbeat. “His exact words were, ‘I am laughing at all these tweets and messages…This incident has only given me more confidence’,” Darshan said.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: The Congress mocked the government’s move to rename the Rajpath as Kartavya Path, but party leader Milind Deora gave it a thumbs up. Deora tweeted that Kartavya Path was an apt name for a road that leads to the temple of world’s largest democracy.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at what India becoming the 5th largest economy really means, the sexual abuse case against the chief pontiff of an influential Lingayat mutt, and the details of the accident that killed Cyrus Mistry.

