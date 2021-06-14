Daily Briefing: Deaths doubled in last six weeks in all but four states; AAP, SP allege scam in Ayodhya land deal

The Second Wave

The Covid-19 death toll in every state barring four has at least doubled in the last six weeks. In a few states, the toll has increased by close to four times. Nearly 2.1 lakh Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the country since April 1, more than 55 per cent of which have been reported by the five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Officially, Jharkhand reported 3,864 deaths due to Covid-19 during April-May this year. A door-to-door survey to capture data on deaths during the second wave of the pandemic has revealed that 25,490 died during the same period. However, officials say not all deaths were due to Covid and will ascertain the cause in another exercise.

Only in the express

Meanwhile, the government intends to cover 80 per cent of the 130 million falling in the 12-18 year age group when it opens up Covid-19 vaccinations for children.

The CBSE Board is actively considering a proposal to assess Class 12 students based on their performance in the Class 10 Board examination, Class 11 final examination, and the Class 12 pre-board examination.

From the Front Page

Raising questions of corporate governance and conflict of interest, a majority of the board members of PNB Housing Finance Limited that decided to issue shares worth Rs 4,000 crore to investors led by US private equity giant The Carlyle Group, have links to Carlyle.

The Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, during a meeting with Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and now head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust’s Temple Construction Committee, has alleged corruption over the purchase of a piece of land by the Trust. They say that the same piece of land was bought twice by the Trust in less than five minutes.

“Democracy and freedom were a part of India’s civilisational ethos,” said Prime Minister Modi while signing a joint statement by G-7 and guest countries on “open societies” that reaffirm and encourage the values of “freedom of expression, both online and offline, as a freedom that safeguards democracy and helps people live free from fear and oppression”.

Must read

Is Novak Djokovic the Greatest of All Time? After having erased a two-set deficit against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open, his 19th Grand Slam, it surely seems so as the numbers are on his side. The Serb is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams at least twice.

A year after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI that took over the murder case registered by Bihar Police last year has so far remain tight-lipped on its findings.

Amika George was 17 when started a campaign to push British schools and colleges to provide free period products to girls. This year, the 21-year-old with Kerala roots became the youngest recipient of the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

And finally…

The patriarch of the “world’s largest family”, Zion-a Chana, passed away in Aizawl at the age of 76. Chana, who held the record for having 38 wives, 89 children and 36 grandchildren, had diabetes and hypertension.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rounak Baghchi