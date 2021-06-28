Daily Briefing: Suspected drone drops two bombs on IAF base in Jammu, high grade explosives used

The Big Story

Two explosive devices were dropped from a suspected drone at the air force base in Jammu, in what was a first-of-its-kind terrorist attack on an Indian military establishment. Though no valuable equipment was damaged in the attack, an IAF officer said the “likely target” was a helicopter parked near a single-storey building that was hit.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations have revealed that two drones were used in the attack, and that a “high grade” explosive was used.

Only in the Express

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, legendary West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding spoke about “institutionalised and systemic” racism in sports. He also explained how Virat Kohli is similar to Viv Richards.

From the Front Page

What is common between India and North Korea? Both were ranked as tier three countries by an influential think tank that has qualitatively assessed the cyber power of 15 countries. A report by International Institute for Strategic Studies says India’s offensive cyber capability is “Pakistan-focused”, and not tuned towards China.

The first Covid vaccine shot works, the second works even better. Of the 2.9 lakh Covid patients surveyed in Mumbai, only 26 reported being infected after receiving the second vaccine dose and 10,500 after the first dose.

Must Read

Ten years ago, she was selling lemonade at festival grounds and tourist venues in and around Kerala’s Varkala. On Saturday, S P Aanie, a 31-year-old single mother, returned to the same town as a sub-inspector of the local police station. This is her story — of grit, determination, and beating the odds.

An ex-councillor was hacked to death in broad daylight, outside her BJP ward office in the old city area of Bengaluru. The prime suspect is her former sister-in-law, who is said to be a “gang boss” in the area for over two decades.

And Finally…

Indian tennis players are feeling the pinch as the cost of travelling to international tournaments has increased during the pandemic. And for players competing in the lower leagues where prize money is not as rewarding, the added costs have become tedious.

Delhi confidential: Four nominated seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council are expected to fall vacant in July. This has raised hopes among several leaders in the state for political accommodation ahead of Assembly elections. The buzz is that Jitin Prasada is one person who may be accommodated.

In our weekly tech podcast, Our Own Devices, we discuss how the pandemic has brought about significant changes in the way people experience home entertainment.