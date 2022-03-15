Daily Briefing: Kapil Sibal on Congress’s decline; 12-14-year-olds to be vaccinated

Big Story

In an exclusive interaction with The Indian Express after the Congress’ defeat in the recent state elections, senior party leader Kapil Sibal, who is also part of the ’G-23’, said, “For a party after eight years, since 2014, to say that we will have a Chintan Shivir to find out the reasons for this debacle, if for eight years a political party and the leadership is not aware of the reasons for its decline; is awaiting for a Chintan Shivir to find out, is living in cuckoo land: Keeping its eyes shut to the reality that confronts us”.

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of online beauty and personal care platform Nykaa, at a recent e.Adda spoke about e-commerce and the road ahead for India’s consumption journey. She said, “We are definitely not driven by only revenue growth, but by what we call the long-term value of the customer that we bring to our stable”.

Following the Assembly elections results, as India awaits the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Coomi Kapoor, in an opinion column, writes: “The fight between the ruling establishment and its opponents appears to be a David versus Goliath contest. The opposition has to take on a behemoth well-entrenched in government, bureaucracy, politics and the media.”

Two weeks after the Russian invasion forced them to leave Ukraine, Indian students welcomed the resumption of online classes by some universities. “We are so relieved…At least, we can keep pace with the syllabus. We are just so thankful to our teachers who are taking classes even during the war,” a student said.

Signalling another milestone in India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre is allowing 12-14-year-olds to get inoculated with the country’s second indigenous vaccine, Corbevax, from Wednesday. Earlier, the campaign was extended to 15-18-year-olds.

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, an accused in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case relating to the 2020 riots. The court observed, “she was neither physically present in Northeast Delhi for riots nor was she part of any group.”

The National Investigation Agency has told a special court in Ahmedabad that those involved in the smuggling of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin, a consignment intercepted at the Mundra Port in Gujarat in September last year, have links with terror groups in Pakistan.

The depreciation in the value of the rupee, which is at a near all-time low of Rs 76.5 as against the US dollar, may be good for the country’s export sectors, but there’s a vulnerable sub-category that’s adversely impacted: labour-intensive export sectors such as gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and electronics that are highly dependent on imports of inputs. These sectors that have a high import intensity are faced with higher input costs and lower demand as they are forced to pass on some of the increase in cost of imports.

The Islamic State has named Abu al-Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as its new Caliph, the second since the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid in Syria in October 2019. What do we know about al-Qurashi? Expert Anju Gupta writes that the trajectory of the group suggests its core based in Iraq and Syria continues to pose formidable risks to the region and the world at large.

The Jharkhand government has, for the first time, published a booklet of notes penned by inmates from various jails across the state. In the snippets, a Dalit prisoner vents his anguish over politicians “using” his community for votes; an undertrial inmate writes that the jail “transformed” him in such a way that no educational institute could ever do; a prisoner implicated in a chit fund scam urges people to introspect on their greed too.

One of the most startling aspects about Jasprit Bumrah is how often it is his day. Or how often he twists the narrative; or how often he ends up as the protagonist. Spinners were expected to reap a harvest on a pitch tailormade for them in the second Test against Sri Lanka, but Bumrah took the surface out of the equation, again. He bowled 19 overs, conceded 47 runs and picked eight wickets. That is, more specifically, a wicket for every six runs scored off him, wicket every 14th ball he bowled.

Delhi Confidential: The Opposition was left bewildered in Lok Sabha on Monday, as BJP MPs chanted ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’ as the Prime Minister entered the House. The victory in the Assembly elections has obviously left the party MPs jubilant, and they make no attempts to hide their excitement.

In the latest episode of ‘3 Things’, Manoj C G joins host Snigdha Sharma to discuss the Congress’ dismal electoral performance and the crisis within the party.

