Daily briefing: Delta surge makes Quad rethink, rollout may be year early; Article 370 disputed, 371 can be a way out, says ex-J&K Deputy CM Muzaffar Hussain Baig

The Big Story

Prodded by the Supreme Court, the Centre, in an affidavit, presented a roadmap to show how it plans to procure vaccine doses and fully inoculate the total 94-crore population above 18. Besides Covishied and Covaxin, the Centre is relying on three other vaccines to cover the adult population.

Only in the Express

The Quadrilateral group of countries — US, Australia, Japan and India — planned to roll out at least 1 billion vaccines for countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including India, by the end of 2022. But the original timeline is now being moved a year ahead, The Sunday Express has learnt.

From the Front Page

A day after the findings from an oxygen audit of Delhi set off a political firestorm, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said the findings are “interim” and “one should wait for the final report”. He also pointed to the different formulas used by the Delhi government and Government of India to calculate oxygen requirement for the “discrepancy”.

Can Article 371 be amended to restore the special rights and privileges of J&K residents? Well, this idea was floated by a former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K at the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A probe by the Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the now suspended Assistant Police Inspector, Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.7 crore from bar owners and gave the money to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s private assistant. A part of this money was allegedly routed to a charitable trust in Nagpur, through four shell companies in Delhi.

A 50-year-old woman suffering from post-Covid complications died on her way to hospital in Kanpur, allegedly while she was caught in traffic for almost two hours due to road blockades that had been set up for President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy.

Must Read

In Jharkhand’s Jamtara district, known as a hub of cyber crime, 118 community libraries have come up, all in restored panchayat buildings. Authorities hope they will help youth stay away from the lure of making a quick buck in cyber crime.

We recap the rise of Arvind Kumar Sharma, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most trusted men, who took voluntary retirement from the IAS and later became the BJP vice-president in Uttar Pradesh.

And Finally…

Models, framers, fresh graduates and folk artists — how the pandemic has upended the careers and lives of those on the fringes of the art world.