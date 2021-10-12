Daily Briefing: India, China make no headway after talks; BJP backs Ajay Mishra after son’s arrest in Lakhimpur incident

The Big Story

Making no headway in the latest round of LAC talks, India and China, in their sharpest exchange since Galwan Valley clashes, blamed each other for the failure to try and resolve the situation at Hot Springs.

And this was not the first time the area was contested. In the run-up to the 1962 war, a police search party came under Chinese attack and nine of them died. Immediately after the incident, the western sector was handed over to the Army. When the war began, China attacked Hot Springs even though it was not among the sectors that saw heavy fighting.

Only in the Express

The IREO Group flagship IREO Private Limited is reeling in losses — Rs 500 crore in 2018-19. But group co-founder Lalit Goyal had moved assets, investments, and shareholdings, worth an estimated $77 million, to an offshore trust structure which included four entities registered in the British Virgin Islands much before the group got into trouble.

From the Front Page

A Junior Commissioned Officer and four jawans were killed in an encounter with a group of heavily armed militants, whom officials suspect are part of a group that infiltrated across the Line of Control in Poonch in August. Till Monday evening, the operation was still on and had spread to adjoining Rajouri district’s Pangai area.

Almost a month after nearly 3,000 kg of heroin was seized from two containers at its Mundra port in Kutch in one of the biggest such hauls ever in the country, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) issued a trade advisory stating that from next month, it will not handle any container cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Must read

With Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son remanded in police custody over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident for which he is facing murder charges, the BJP is rallying behind the Minister with senior leaders pointing out that he has denied his son’s involvement and that UP Police have not found any evidence to indicate otherwise.

At least 14 of the 16 people arrested by the Assam Police in August for allegedly putting up social media posts “supporting” the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan have been granted bail by the local courts. While all but one had been booked under the stringent UAPA, which makes bail very difficult, the courts ruled that there were not enough grounds to keep them in jail.

In a setback to the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand ahead of the Assembly polls, state minister Yashpal Arya on Monday quit the party and joined the Congress along with his MLA son Sanjeev Arya. Sources said Arya was upset with the elevation of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the CM. The BJP had tried to placate him. In fact, Dhami himself went to his residence for a meeting on September 25 to placate him.

Following a massive hunt involving at least 300 police personnel and drones, a suspected chain snatcher was shot dead and his accomplice arrested in Chennai city suburbs. The police claimed that the suspects tried to shoot at them, forcing them to retaliate

And finally…

“To reach the nearest school…children have to cross two hills and four streams. Sometimes, the security forces stop them.”

After a judicial probe report concluded that none of the eight gunned down by security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Edesmetta were Maoists, residents of the village want the government to make amends and give them a school, ration shop — and a better life.