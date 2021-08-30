Daily Briefing: Lakhs make it to Assam NRC list, but struggle for Aadhaar; Expats join hands to set up steel plant in Kerala village

The Big Story

The deputy head of Taliban’s office in Doha has said that India is “very important for this subcontinent” and that his group wants to continue Afghanistan’s “cultural”, “economic”, “political” and “trade ties” with India “like in the past”. Though the development is significant, he had made a similar overture to India after the Taliban’s first takeover of Kabul in 1996.

Two years on since the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published, around eight lakh people in Assam who provided their biometrics and also made it to the list, are struggling to get Aadhaar and worry about benefits linked to it.

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Sjoerd Marijne, the former Indian women’s hockey team coach who brought them closer to an Olympic medal, talks about earning the girls’ trust and teaching them to “dream big”, and shares his plans about a book, and maybe Chak De India 2.

Turned up the heat on its alliance partner BJP, the JD(U) has asked for an NDA coordination committee at the state and central levels to “discuss several issues we differ on”. The party also passed a resolution at its national council meeting that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has “all the qualities” that a Prime Minister should have.

A day after Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha, a 2018 batch IAS officer, was caught on camera instructing policemen to beat up farmer protesters and not to let anyone breach the security cordon without a “broken head”, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced that the government would certainly take action against him.

A Delhi court came down heavily on Delhi Police while framing charges against two men accused of being members of a mob that attacked the 65th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal during the Northeast Delhi riots, observing that “in a large number of cases of riots, the standard of investigation is very poor”.

“Jihadi terrorism” is the only form of “fundamentalist-religious terrorism”, and Communist regimes in the erstwhile Soviet Union and China were the “predominant state-sponsors of terrorism” that influenced “radical Islamic states”: These are some of the key assertions in a new course on counter-terrorism for engineering students pursuing a dual degree programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Days after Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab was caught on camera directing the police to arrest Union minister Narayan Rane, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent him a notice asking him to appear before it on Tuesday, August 31. Parab, however, said there was no clarity as to why the ED had summoned him.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala, expatriates, and returnees, of a village have come together and mobilised capital to set up a steel plant. Set up by the Global Thikkodiyans Forum— a social media group of expatriates from Thikkodi floated in 2015 following a looming job crisis in the Middle East – in May 2018, the unit commenced production earlier this month.

As 23-year-old Nishad Kumar posed alongside Americans Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise after winning the silver medal in men’s T-47 high jump event at the Tokyo Paralympics, his parents were somehow holding back tears in village Badaun in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. At Tokyo, Nishad jumped 2.02m in his first attempt in the medal round before reaching 2.06m in his third attempt. It was only bettered by Townsend with a jump of 2.15m with Wise tied with Nishad on 2.06m.