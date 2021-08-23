Daily Briefing: Govt considers ban on Hurriyat; NIA proposes to charge Elgar Parishad case offenders with waging war against India

The Big Story

The Centre is considering a ban on both the factions of the All Party Hurriyat Conference under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, government sources said. “A final call will be taken only at the highest level in the government,” a source said. Certain quarters in the security establishment, however, termed the impending move as akin to “flogging a dead horse”.

Only in the Express

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has proposed to charge the 15 people arrested in the Elgar Parishad case with 16 offences, including waging a war against the country which has a maximum punishment of death. However, the NIA does not mention the conspiracy to “assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, which was highlighted by Pune Police in its proposed draft charges earlier.

The Union Cabinet cleared an Rs 11,040-crore plan to grow oil palm in the northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, due to their favourable rainfall and temperature, despite objections raised by India’s top forestry research institute against introducing the crop in biodiversity-rich areas.

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge cites speeches by BJP leaders to assert that it’s up to govt to run Parliament, claims Punjab Congress crisis is resolved and the party will return to power, and says it’s not up to Rahul Gandhi alone, when asked why he has not filed FIR if his phone was “tapped”.

From the Front Page

Two Afghan Members of Parliament and their families were among 168 people, including 107 Indians, airlifted from Kabul to the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, in an Indian Air Force C-17 military transport aircraft. Thanking the government of India, MP Narinder Singh Khalsa said, “India is our second home. We have been living there since generations. We pray to God that Afghanistan is rebuilt, and we can go back to tend to our gurdwaras and temples and serve the people.”

Long jumper Shaili Singh, 17, brought up by a single mother who learnt tailoring to earn a living, won a silver at the World U20 Championships in Nairobi. Mentored by long jump great Anju Bobby George and coached by her husband Robert, Shaili missed out on gold by a centimetre but established herself as a star to watch out for. Incidentally, Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the U20 world champion five years ago.

Must read

As the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri, one of the four pilgrimage centres for Hindus, reopens its doors after four months to devotees from across the nation, a strategy that could possibly be a template for other religious shrines in these pandemic times is being put to test. Before the pandemic hit, the Jagannath Temple saw a daily footfall of around 50,000, among the highest in India.

Camel breeders in Rajasthan have been holding protests, demanding amendments to the 2015 Act, and saying that their business has suffered due to the inability to sell camels to buyers outside the state. The 2015 law prohibits the export of camels for the purpose of slaughter and regulates the temporary migration or export of the animal for other purposes. As per the Act, only a competent authority — district collector or any other officer authorized by the state government — can grant permission for temporary migration of the animal.

The death of a 31-year-old woman in her first trimester of pregnancy has triggered a controversy after the hospital, where she was being treated, attributed one of the causes to vaccine-associated thrombosis. This comes weeks after the family of a 19-year-old woman, who died at a hospital in Kochi due to intracerebral hemorrhage, alleged that her death was related to the vaccine.

And Finally…

Delhi confidential: Speculation is rife that for the first time the government may appoint an officer from IB Hardcore as the next chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In this podcast episode, we discuss the advantages of a DNA-based vaccine, the latest on the ongoing Afghan crisis, and how a Dalit community in Odisha was forced to flee their village.