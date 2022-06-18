Daily Briefing: How social science textbooks have been amended since 2014; latest on Agnipath protests

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: How social science textbooks have been amended since 2014; the latest on the Agnipath protests; what to watch this weekend; and more.

🚨 From deleting references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, to removing chapters on protests and social movements led by the Narmada Bachao Andolan and Dalit Panthers — These are some of the most sweeping changes in social science school textbooks since the NDA government came to power in 2014.

These changes were the result of a textbook “rationalisation” exercise undertaken by NCERT about six months ago, ahead of the proposed revamp of the national school curriculum (National Curriculum Framework or NCF), which will see a further revision in NCERT textbooks.

🔴 In the first part of the latest Indian Express Investigation, we scrutinised 21 current history, political science and sociology textbooks for Classes 6 to 12 and matched their content with tables circulated within NCERT on the proposed changes.

🚨 Following the government’s announcement of the controversial ‘Agnipath’ short-term recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces, massive protests demanding the programme’s rollback broke out across the country. Trains were torched, tyres burnt and water cannons deployed as agitators clashed with police officials, prompting a complete shutdown of internet services in some states. One protester was killed in police firing in Secunderabad, Telangana.

What’s next: On Friday, the three services announced that they were all set to start the recruitment process.

The Indian Army said a notification will be issued in the next two days while the Indian Air Force said the recruitment process will start June 24. The Indian Navy too said the process will begin very soon.

How has the government responded? To allay concerns and dial down anger, the government announced a one-time relaxation in the upper age limit for entrants this year, raising it from 21 to 23 years, saying there had been no recruitment in the last two years.

But this can also become a problem. After recruitment rallies had been suspended due to the Covid pandemic since July 2021, there will likely be a large number of people vying for one of the 46,000 sports (that’s the number specified for recruitment in the first year of the Agnipath programme) on offer. Recruitment data shows that the intake of recruits this year will be the lowest since 2015 for the three services together.

🔴 Consider this: Between 2015 and 2020, the Army hired more than 50,000 soldiers every year. Meanwhile, the 46,000 ‘Agniveers’ this year will be for all three services.

What this means for the BJP: There’s growing realisation in the ruling party that the problems of unemployment and the economy could snowball into a major challenge for the party and its government.

🔴 With the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies celebrating Pride Month across the world, Sukhmani Malik writes on the ever-prevalent practice of ‘Pinkwashing’: “Corporations yield profits upto $50-100 billion annually during pride month. Though they claim to be allies in our bid for queer liberation, these corporations also fund politicians who pass legislations that shrink spaces for LGBTQ+ people. With visibility, the community has emerged as a unique consumer base, one that corporations don’t shy away from marketing to in the name of support.”

🔴 For the past three days, the Enforcement Directorate has been interrogating Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money-laundering investigation it is carrying out into the affairs of the National Herald newspaper. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, too, will be questioned later this month.

What is the case? The ED case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the affairs of National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul. The order was the result of a petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy’s complaint had alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds on the part of the Gandhis in acquiring the newspaper. Swami had alleged that the Gandhis acquired properties owned by National Herald by buying the newspaper’s erstwhile publishers, The Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through an organisation called Young Indian (YI) in which they have 86 per cent stake.

👩‍💻 Shubhra Gupta reviews the latest Tamil original web series ‘Suzhal: The vortex’: “At times, some twists and turns appear a tad forced. Some things feel shoehorned into the plot, and a couple of plot points are left dangling. And at other times, you get impatient because it gets too stretched. But these do not deflect from the big picture: ‘Suzhal’ stays focussed on advancing the mystery, with its murders most foul, which come wrapped in lies and betrayal and the thickened scars of childhood trauma.”

