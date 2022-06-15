Daily Briefing: Govt’s employment push; black money SIT judge opted for amnesty scheme

🚨 The Big Story:

Govt’s big employment push

🔴 The government has unveiled its new ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruiting soldiers, or ‘Agniveers’, across the three services. The scheme, the government said, comes into effect immediately and will create “a much more youthful and technically adept war fighting force by ensuring a fine balance between youthful and experienced personnel” in the armed forces.

🔴 What is it? Under the new scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country.

🔴 Salaries and pensions: The scheme will help cut the salary and pension bill of the armed forces.The government has either allocated or paid more than Rs. 3.3 lakh crore in defence pension since 2020. For years, because of the pension bill, the revenue component of the Ministry of Defence has been larger than the capital outlay for modernisation of the armed forces.

🔴 Bigger picture: With youth unemployment on the rise in big cities, the government has been focussed on increasing employment opportunities. Apart from ‘Agnipath’, it also announced it would recruit 10 lakh people in “mission mode” over the next one-and-a-half years.

🔴 What the experts say: In our opinion section today, Sujan Chinoy, Director General of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, weighs in on the reforms proposed under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

⚡Only in the Express

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Arijit Pasayat, Deputy Chairman of the two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money, is one of those who availed of the Government’s amnesty scheme after Income Tax authorities flagged alleged misreporting of income by him, The Indian Express has learnt.

When it happened: It was in November 2020, a year after he received an order from the Cuttack unit of the Income Tax Department for allegedly misreporting his income for 2017-18 to the extent of Rs 1.06 crore, that Justice Pasayat availed of the Government’s amnesty scheme.

What is the scheme: The scheme, mounted after introduction of the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Act 2020, was extended to 2021 and is simply called the VSV Scheme. Its short title describes it as a scheme for “resolution of disputed tax” and its Section 6 elaborates that those who avail of it get immunity from proceedings in respect of the “offence.”

👩‍💻 Must Read

At the onset of the Covid pandemic, 0.7 per cent of the country’s population was a ‘temporary visitor’ in households during July 2020-June 2021, a report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed. Over 84 per cent of these ‘temporary visitors’ — categorised as those who arrived after March 2020 and stayed in the household continuously for a period of 15 days or more but less than 6 months — moved places for reasons linked to the pandemic.

Four Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, which are currently housed at Delhi’s National Museum, are being taken to Mongolia for an 11-day exposition to coincide with Mongolian Budhha Purnima celebrations. A 25-member delegation, led by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, will accompany the relics on their onward journey on Monday, to be displayed at the Batsagaan Temple in Gandan Monastery complex in Ulaanbaatar. What are these relics? How are they being taken to Mongolia? We explain.

⌛ And Finally

Tamil Nadu youngster Praveen Chitravel has become the fifth Indian in history to breach the 17 metre mark in triple jump. Chitravel, who has been knocking on the 17m doors for a while, also achieved the World Championship qualification mark of 17.17m in the process. Behind the scenes, the jovial JSW athlete has been teaching his Cuban coach, Yoandri Betanzos, Tamil swear words.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose