Daily Briefing: Govt tells farmers its ready for a ‘logical solution’; India’s GDP to break into positive territory in Q3

Dear Readers,

The Big Story

Saying it is ready for “logical resolution” of all issues raised by the farmers, the Government sent a letter to 40 representative of farmer unions, urging them to decide the time and date for the next round of talks, and also “give details of other issues on which you want to negotiate”.

From the Front Page

We will be ending the year on a positive note after all. After entering into a “technical recession” in the first half of 2020-21, India’s real GDP is expected to break out into positive territory with a slender growth of 0.1 per cent in October-December 2020 (Q3), and rise marginally to 0.7 per cent in January-March 2021 (Q4), according to an RBI study on the ‘State of the Economy’.

The office of a lawyer representing several persons accused in different cases related to the Delhi riots in February this year has been searched by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. “At the end of the day, the Constitution will win. It is not so weak… We will ensure that each and every riot victim gets justice,” he said after the searches.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has decided to replace 18 student dormitories built by legendary American architect Louis Kahn in the 1960s with new buildings. The decision was taken even as a Mumbai-based firm is already working on restoring the existing dorms.

Only in the Express

An Army officer of the rank of Major has been found culpable in the killing of three Rajouri labourers, who security forces initially claimed were terrorists, in Shopian district of J&K in July this year, The Indian Express has learnt.

In part-3 of The Indian Express series’ ‘From the Punjab Fields’, we look at the marginalisation of the state’s political parties as protests against the farm laws roil the state and beyond.

Must read

A Muslim youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor was charged under the controversial ‘love jihad’ law after he was found walking back home from a friend’s birthday party along with a Dalit girl. The girl’s father, who denied filing a police complaint, said: “…What wrong did she do? Why must she be made part of politics? Is it unlawful for a boy and a girl to walk together now?”

The start of the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has hit another hiccup after tests revealed that structural piles made to bear the weight of the temple did not give desired results. The team of technical experts helping with the construction is already facing hurdles in the form of loose sand at the temple site.

Uttarakhand’s first child-friendly police station, which has been developed on the first floor of a station in Dehradun, is ready for operation. Children coming to the station will enter through a seperate entrance that will lead them to a designated room with toys, comic books and wall paintings of popular cartoon characters.

ICYMI

The CPM welcomed the Congress’ decision to enter into an electoral alliance with the Left Front in next year’s Assembly polls in West Bengal.

Fifty-one lakh people in Delhi — comprising healthcare staff, frontline workers, people with co-morbidities and those aged above 50 years — will be administered Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Indian government has challenged the verdict delivered in the Vodafone retrospective taxation case by the Singapore seat of Permanent Court of Arbitration of The Hague.

With pressure mounting on the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over the farmers’ protests, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has offered to act as a mediator between the farmers and the Centre to resolve the standoff.

Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s vision is the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event to mark the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University.

And Finally

A ‘flop’ director. A successful long-time star. And a tale which is both real and not-real, borrowing from the real-life personas of the two main protagonists: Anurag Kashyap, and Anil Kapoor. Read our critic’s review of Netflix original film AK vs AK.

Delhi confidential: Poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas has found a new admirer in the ruling BJP. On Thursday, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh President Swatantra Dev Singh showered him with praise for his “brilliant poetry recitation” at a programme organised on the eve of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In this episode of the Three Things podcast, we decode what the DDC poll results mean for the people in the region, and what they signal about the future of politics in J&K.