Daily Briefing: President reaches out to farmers on R-Day; India, China troops clash in Sikkim

In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind used the opportunity to reach out to farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders for nearly two months. The President said that the “path to reform” may initially cause “misapprehensions” but the Government is “singularly devoted” to their welfare. He also spoke about the border standoff with China, Covid vaccination drive, among other things.

Somewhere in heaven, founding figures of the Indian Republic and sundry politicians are looking down on another Republic Day, all strolling in the heavenly equivalent of Sunder Nursery, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta.

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy in Australia has wowed cricket legends like Ian Chappell and Bishan Singh Bedi and now there’s a debate whether he should be made the permanent Test captain. The stand-in skipper, who was the guest at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, said: “We both are really close, really good friends… He is the captain and I am enjoying my role. (I am) happy to take a backseat now during the England series.”

“Do you realise that there is at least one tractor from every Punjab village here?” While the Delhi Police Monday gave a no-objection certificate limiting the parade to 5,000 persons and 5,000 tractors, members of the Sanyutka Kisan Morcha said they were expecting close to two lakh tractors.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and legendary singer late S P Balasubramaniam were among the seven named for this year’s Padma Vibhushan. Former Chief Ministers late Tarun Gogoi and late Keshubhai Patel, former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, and chief of the committee for the Ram Temple construction Nripendra Mishra were among the 10 awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Days ahead of the talks between senior military commanders in eastern Ladakh on Sunday, Indian and Chinese troops clashed on the Line of Actual Control at Naku La in Sikkim last week. The Army described the incident, which occurred on January 20, as a “minor face-off”.

A CRPF ASI who chased and fired at the bomb-laden car that killed 40 security personnel in the 2019 Pulwama attack is among the recipients of gallantry and service medal awards this Republic Day.

India’s youngest volcanologist is one of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees, announced on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day. Sonit Sisolekar, who turns 14 today, often visits nearby hills in and around Pune, which is seated on the Deccan Plateau formed due to volcanic activity some 60-odd million years ago.

Social worker Parkash Kaur from Jalandhar city has been nominated for the ‘Padma Shri’ award in recognition for her social service towards abandoned girl children in Punjab. The 63-year-old, who herself was abandoned by her biological parents, has been running a shelter home for 80 abandoned girls.

A day before their mega tractor rally in the national capital, farmer leaders said Monday that they will march on foot to the Parliament on February 1, the day the Union budget will be presented.

The fifth round of serological surveillance conducted in Delhi has suggested that more than 50 per cent of those surveyed have developed antibodies against Covid, officials told The Indian Express.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “person through which” prior information on India’s air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan in 2019 was made available to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday carried out a reallocation of portfolios to four ministers to address the resentment among some ministers following a cabinet expansion last week.

National highways leading to Delhi were choked by the vehicles moving to take part in the tractor parade on Republic Day. Along the 178-km stretch of the national highway from Ambala to Kundli border, several cultural programmes were held by the roadside to encourage farmers. And langars were set up every 5 km to offer tea and snacks.