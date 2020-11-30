Daily Briefing: Farmers reject centre’s invite, set to intensify protests; Modi, Amit Shah continue to back farm laws

A look at the top news today, November 30, 2020.

The Big Story

Farmers camping at the Delhi-Haryana border since Friday were in no mood to entertain the Centre’s offer for conditional talks on the recently enacted farm laws. In fact, they plan on intensifying the protest by extending the blockade to five points of entry into Delhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expounded the merits of the laws, citing examples of a farmer and procurers, in his Mann ki Baat programme.

From the Front Page

There were video recordings of the shooting, but the Delhi Police chose to close the inquiry, saying “no cognizable offence was found to be made out”. A Delhi court has now ordered the police to register an FIR and conduct a “fair” probe into a February riots case.

The bullet train project needs viaducts (elevated structures). And that means placing girders, support beams used for building bridges, at the desired pace. However, the machine that speeds up the work by seven times is made only in China. The corporation managing the project is now looking for a Made in India solution.

The government has a heavy divestment agenda and has set itself a target of raising Rs 2.1 lakh crore. That might not be easy to achieve given that the stock prices of government-owned companies and banks continue to trade below their peak value of recent years.

Nitin P Bhalerao was planning to return home in time for his birthday next month. The CRPF commando’s family had hoped to celebrate a delayed Diwali apart from his birthday with him. On Sunday, he was killed in an IED attack by Naxals in which seven other personnel were injured.

Only in the Express

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who was the guest of honour at a 26/11 special event, spoke to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort and the role of India’s immunisation programme in fighting Covid.

A community kitchen in Arunachal Pradesh, started by 10 women during the lockdown, served free meals to countless corona warriors and to the needy. What began as a simple fare of rice, dal and boiled vegetables expanded to stews of pork and bamboo shoot and chicken cooked with traditional herbs.

Must Read

The Serum Institute of India (SII) dismissed the claims of a Chennai man who sent a legal notice alleging that its vaccine candidate Covidshield triggered “severe adverse reaction” in him. The company said it will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore.

Brothers Ram and Balram covered at least 2,000 km, spending time in forests spread across four states, probably after getting separated from their herd in Odisha some time in the beginning of 2019. After the elephants reached the Bargi dam area in Madhya Pradesh, one of them died after coming in contact with a live wire.

ICYMI

A day after the new anti-conversion law came into force in Uttar Pradesh, the police on Sunday registered its first case under it.

Rajasthan, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, along with other states in Northern and North-western India, are set to experience a colder winter during December to January.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s comeback bout against Roy Jones Jr ended in a draw.

And Finally…

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has built a first-of-its-kind ecobridge across a busy highway in Ramnagar forest division of Nainital district so that reptiles trying to cross over are not crushed under traffic.

Delhi confidential: BY making it public that he deferred the decision on recommending the inclusion of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the Union list for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) after the Centre’s intervention, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has saved himself from the ire of the community

In this episode of the Three Things podcast, we’re analysing the controversy over providing Father Stan Swamy with a straw and sipper in jail. Then, we’re looking at the farmer’s protest in the national capital.

