Daily Briefing: Govt calls farm unions for talks on Dec 30; Tesla preparing to start operations in India by early 2021

Big story

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar has a word of advice for representatives of the 40 farmer unions attending the meeting with the Centre tomorrow. “No power could exert pressure and influence (dabbav aur prabhaav)” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. Tomar also claimed that the UPA government under Manmohan Singh wanted to enact the farm laws but could not with the pressure and influence.

Only in the Express

In part-3 of The Indian Express investigation of the 86 national Board toppers from 1996 to 2015, many toppers now see crucial gaps in their school curriculum and in the way they were taught. They also wish someone in school had briefed them better on options available post-school, loan programmes, and helped them with choice of colleges and careers.

Electronic Vehicles major Tesla will be starting operations in India early 2021, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said at The Indian Express’s Idea Exchange programme. He also said that in due course of time Indian manufacturers will be able to develop electric cars which will be equal to the US-based company.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was our guest at the Express eAdda, spoke on a range of topics, including his early days as a struggler in Mumbai, his motivation for pursuing acting, and the current state of the Hindi film industry. Watch the actor in conversation with national features editor Devyani Onial and the Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta here.

From the Front Page

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered 14 cases and made 51 arrests, of whom 49 are in jail, in the first month after the state’s “law jihad” law came into effect. Of these 14 cases, 13 involve Hindu women allegedly pressured to convert to Islam. We look at where the cases stand.

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had paid “lakhs of rupees” to Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council, to “increase” the Television Rating Points (TRPs) of the two Republic news channels, the Mumbai Police said in a remand report submitted before a court.

Detailing the role of Captain Bhoopendra Singh, an Army officer, who is accused of killing three J&K youth in a staged encounter, the J&K Police in its chargesheet said that Captain Singh arranged illegal weapons and other incriminating evidence and planted it on the bodies of the youth.

Must read

With “trust deficit” between the BJP and JD(U) increasing after the Arunachal episode, senior RJD leader and former Bihar Assembly speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary said that if Nitish Kumar quits NDA and makes Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister, the Opposition will “try to project the JD(U) chief as the PM candidate” for 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.

The country’s two biggest automobile manufacturers, Maruti and Hyundai, are seeing good traction in subscription-based flexible ownership of vehicles. What does subscribing to a car mean? Instead of buying new cars, users pay automakers a fixed sum every month for the use of a car for a certain time. The monthly fee covers maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

ICYMI

The Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing and testing Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in the country, said on Monday it expected regulatory approval for the shot in a few days.



The Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill in the Assembly to convert all state-run madrassas into regular schools amid objections by a united Opposition.

As the country awaits an expected coronavirus vaccination drive in January, a two-day dry run commenced in four states on Monday.

The sedition charge invoked against six persons, including students of government-run K S Saket Degree College in Ayodhya district, has been dropped, police said on Monday, adding that their investigation into other charges, including rioting and criminal intimidation, would continue.

Three siblings in the age group of 34 to 42 years were rescued from a house at posh Kisanpara Chowk locality in Rajkot where they had locked themselves up for nearly a decade after their mother’s death.

And Finally

The postmaster general of Kanpur suspended an official, a day after the Kanpur postal department released Rs 5 stamps with the images of gangsters Chhota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi. The mistake has been attributed to a clerical error.

In this episode of the Three Things podcast, we look at what is driving the ongoing farmer protests, why they are also about the larger state of affairs in Punjab, and what they could mean for the future of politics in the state.