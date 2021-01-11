Daily Briefing: Centre won’t repeal farm laws, says Khattar; To aid growth, Govt. looks at ‘expenditure’ budget

Big story

Forced to scrap his “kisan panchayat” event in Karnal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar insisted that the Centre will not repeal its new agriculture laws. The event venue was taken over by farmers protesting against the new laws. Khattar accused Opposition parties and state BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni of inciting people to disrupt law and order.

With additional spending by India in the pandemic year restricted to less than 1.5 per cent of the GDP, the upcoming budget is likely to see higher spending by the government in order to reinforce the economy’s nascent recovery post easing of lockdown restrictions.

Preliminary surveys by an arm of the Department of Atomic Energy are learnt to have shown the presence of 1,600 tonnes of lithium resources in Karnataka’s Mandya district. Though the deposit is small, it marks some initial success in the attempt to domestically mine the metal which India currently imports.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja speaks to The Indian Express on why the state government is not worried about the high number of active cases being reported from the state.

DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was our guest at the Idea Exchange, talks about fighting polls without Karunanidhi, says DMK is at forefront of fighting BJP’s polarising tactics in TN, claims Rajinikanth would not have been a factor, and rules out any tension with the Congress over seat-sharing talks.

Immediately after his release on bail in a case of terror funding, PDP youth wing leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para was detained again by J&K police’s Counter Intelligence wing for questioning in a separate terror-related case.

On the fourth day of the ongoing Sydney Test, play was halted for 10 minutes till a group of unruly spectators were evicted for racially abusing Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.Cricket Australia said they have launched an investigation into the incident “parallel with the New South Wales police”

From receiving instructions on radio frequency sets and walking alone into terror situations, to detecting infection with the novel coronavirus and the onset of cancer, the government is looking at utilising the potential of security dogs for much more than sniffing and tracking.

The Gujarat government had banned gatherings and celebrations, including festivals, during lockdown and unlock period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while it opened several new tourism avenues attracting huge crowds and allowed certain political rallies and gatherings.

As part of preparations for a large farmers protest on Republic Day, farm unions are carrying out a mass recruitment drive in villages across Punjab, for which over thousands have already signed up.

Two former CMs, a former Governor, two serving Union ministers and the Maharashtra BJP president were among those whose security cover was either withdrawn or downgraded by Maharashtra government.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced her government was making arrangements to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to the people in the state.

To mark the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas, Hindu Mahasabha opened a library in Gwalior dedicated to the life and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli on Sunday said the country is determined to bring back the 370 sq-km area of Kalapani-Limpiadhura-Lipulek at the trijunction of Nepal-India and China (Tibet) under its possession through dialogue with India.

A 19-year-old student became the toast of his coastal village in Kerala after he used his drone to save the lives of four fishermen who were lost at sea. “We dissuaded him from going into the sea as he does not even know swimming. Also, chances of the expensive drone getting lost in the sea were high. However, he insisted and we allowed him to try his drone…,” a local legislator said.

Delhi confidential: At a meeting of Congress general secretaries and in-charges of states on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party should do something outside the box or think about an innovative way of protest over the farmers’ issue to force the media to take notice.

In today’s podcast episode, we’re speaking with David Byler, a political columnist at The Washington Post, about the violence witnessed at the US Capitol and what it says about the future of politics in the US.