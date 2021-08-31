Daily Briefing: Amid criticism, Government relook at draft rules for e-commerce; Final draft of Haryana anti-conversion Bill to be ready soon

Only in Express

Facing pushback from the industry over the draft e-commerce rules, the Department of Consumer Affairs is learnt to be revisiting some provisions pertaining to definitions such as ‘related party’ and ‘e-commerce entity’, multiple sources involved in the exercise have told The Indian Express.

According to documents obtained by The Indian Express under RTI, the Goa Legislative Assembly passed the controversial land ownership Bill that accords the status of bhumiputra (son of the soil) to persons living for at least 30 years in Goa, despite red flags raised by the Revenue Secretary and the state’s departments of law and finance.

With the Taliban in control in Afghanistan, New Delhi is keenly aware of the power structure emerging in the region. Officials point to statements issued by the Russians in the last one week following President Vladimir Putin’s calls to leaders of countries who will be shaping the new structure.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a law to target forced religious conversion was “in process”. “Law is enacted to create a deterrent for people when they start doing something wrong. Such incidents [of ‘love jihad’] have started taking place in a few places of Haryana,” he said.

A historian’s tweet on the renovated, narrow entrance to the Jallianwala Bagh, which he called it a “part of the general Disneyfication of the old city of Amritsar”, has set off a storm of outrage. British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill tweeted: “Our history being erased. Why?”

Citing the All-India United Democratic Front’s (AIUDF) “continuous and mysterious praise” for the BJP, the Congress in Assam announced that it will sever ties with its Mahajot alliance partner, which it had paired up with in January 2020 ahead of the Assembly elections.

An ongoing National Investigation Agency probe into the seizure of 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live rounds of 9mm ammunition off the coast of Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram has led to speculation that an international drug running and weapon trading racket is aimed at reviving the Sri Lankan Tamil separatist group LTTE.

From Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, Indian cricket’s ‘Drona’, Vasoo Paranjpe, had a hand in shaping the careers of some of the greatest cricketers who played for the country. On Monday, the 82-year-old passed away in Mumbai.

With the BJP national leadership eyeing Telangana as its next focus state, state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has embarked on the tried-and-tested method of mass mobilisation — padayatra — to begin his preparations for the next elections.

In today’s podcast episode, we discuss the problems Assam residents have been facing two years after the NRC was published, and why lakhs are not being able to get Aadhaar cards because of it.