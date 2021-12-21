Daily Briefing: Delimitation Commission proposes 6 additional seats for Jammu, 1 for Kashmir; regional parties express disappointment

The Big Story

The number of Assembly constituencies in Jammu will increase by six and in Kashmir by one, according to the draft paper of the Delimitation Commission. For the first time, the commission proposed reserving nine seats for Scheduled Tribes on the basis of population. Seven seats are proposed for the Scheduled Caste community. An additional 24 seats are proposed to be reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the mainstream political parties have termed the draft proposal as “unacceptable” and accused the Commission of following the BJP political agenda.

Only in The Express

At an e.Adda this month, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi spoke about navigating the complicated world of Punjab politics, tackling the drug problem in the state, the repeal of farm laws, and the BJP’s ‘mistreatment’ of Punjab.

G N Bajpai, former chief of Securities and Exchange Board of India, and M N Singh, former Mumbai police commissioner, are shareholder directors of Invent ARC Pvt Ltd, one of four asset reconstruction companies that have come under the scanner of the Income Tax department for “unfair and fraudulent trade practices in acquiring the non-performing assets from the lender banks”, according to records seen by The Indian Express.

From the front page

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem was passed by Lok Sabha Monday amid protests by Opposition members who raised strong objection to the Bill, saying it violates the fundamental right to privacy and could lead to voter profiling and “mass disenfranchisement”. The Bill was passed via voice vote while several Opposition members stood in the Well of the House, raising slogans.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the 2016 Panama Papers expose published by The Indian Express in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists which showed that several prominent personalities in India had floated companies in tax havens. It is learnt that Rai has also been questioned on her foreign travels and is also being questioned on a large deposit made to a foreign bank account of her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, using the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

Days after a youth was beaten to death for allegedly committing an act of sacrilege at the Golden Temple, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to obtain Presidential assent for two Bills passed by the state’s Vidhan Sabha in 2018 mandating the life term in sacrilege cases. “The Bills are still lying with the Ministry of Home and keep oscillating between the Ministry and the State. They keep raising objections, one after the other. It has taken over three years…,” Randhawa told The Indian Express.

Must Read

On Monday, nine Lok Sabha BJP MPs missed the starred questions listed for oral answers as they were absent in the House. This is after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a strong exception to his party MPs skipping Parliament. BJP’s chief whip in Lok Sabha Rakesh Singh — who himself was not present to take up his question — said the party has taken the matter seriously.

A small general provisions store in Kotgaon, Ghaziabad, has been the centre of attention since Sunday evening, when Siddharth, son of the shopkeeper Shravan Yadav, was selected to represent the country. The top-order batsman is part of the India under-19 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, followed by the World Cup in January. The senior Yadav is elated, so are his customers.

And Finally

Delhi confidential: A vocal MP in Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress’s Kalyan Banerjee was in the Well of the House on Monday, leading the sloganeering to demand dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the council of ministers for his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, when he realised that one of his many rings had fallen off.