Daily Briefing: Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash; Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses first rally after quitting Congress

Good morning,

In today’s edition: Celebrating Teacher’s Day; remembering Cyrus Mistry, killed in a car crash; an exclusive interview with Taliban’s key Opposition, Ahmad Massoud; and more

Teacher’s Day Special

On this special occasion, writers, politicians, and actors tell us about their favourite teachers, while educators speak on what motivated them.

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub recounts how his professor at Kirori Mal College, Keval Arora, changed his life. “He helped me realise that your truth is more important than how the audience is responding.”

While author Ruskin Bond remembers his “eccentric” teacher, Mr Jones, at the boarding school in Shimla, actor Adil Hussain speaks of how his mentor, Khalid Tyabji, “de-conditioned” him.

Nissar Ahmad Teli, a public school teacher in Kashmir, shares his life philosophy: “One can’t be a great teacher unless and until he is a great learner. So my goal is to be a lifelong learner.” Meanwhile, Abraar Ahmed, a maths teacher in Noida, speaks of the joy of teaching: “When they start to understand, their face just lights up, it’s so charming.”

The Big Story

Cyrus Mistry, the former head of Tata Sons, was killed in a high-speed car crash on National Highway 48 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

🔴 Mistry’s death leaves a big gap at the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He was instrumental in getting the Rs 10,900-crore one-time restructuring (OTR) scheme implemented by banks last March.

🔴 Remembering the businessman, Coomi Kapoor writes: “An introvert who shied away from public gaze, and a straightforward, scrupulously honest businessman, Cyrus Mistry never really recovered from the trauma of being thrust into the national limelight for daring to challenge the Tata behemoth.”

🔴 Meanwhile, Jehangir Pandole, Director, Global Strategy Group at KPMG, who was seated in the back with Mistry, also died in the car accident.

Only in the Express

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, a year after the Taliban takeover, Ahmad Massoud — the founder of National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, the key opposition to the Taliban — says the country has moved several steps back on all fronts. He added that the Taliban regime has used India’s humanitarian support for “their own forces and their families, not the people truly in need.”

In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda talks about how the island nation’s economy crumbled, integrating growth hubs with India and working within a system.

From the Front Page

At the Congress’s Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi followed a familiar script and spoke on his pet themes. Mirroring his earlier speeches, he accused the BJP Government of spreading “hatred, anger and fear”, alleged that it was working to provide benefits to “two industrialists” and claimed that agencies like the CBI and ED are misused.

Addressing his maiden rally in Jammu and Kashmir after resigning from the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad stressed that his new party would bring together the people of the two provinces of the Union Territory, with its topmost agenda being restoration of statehood to J&K and “protection of the rights of locals” to land and employment. The former chief minister of J&K, also said that the Congress had lost its will to fight.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked all states to modernise their prisons and said that a new law on jail reforms is coming soon. He also called for a rehabilitative view of prisoners and jails, saying India’s incarceration system is prone to abuse because it was set up by the British to subjugate political prisoners.

Must Read

Advertisement

With a little more than a year to go for the Ramlalla idol to be installed inside the Ram temple, a majority of the mega infrastructure projects in Ayodhya have been launched, officials said. According to the UP government, 252 projects are currently underway in Ayodhya. According to officials, the town will sport an entirely new look “in the next three to four years” with an estimated footfall of upto 2 lakh on normal days and upto 5 lakh on “special days”.

Tax authorities on both the direct and indirect tax side are raising scrutiny for possible evasion in one major upcoming sector — online gaming. Direct tax officials are learnt to be scrutinising data for winnings to the tune of Rs 58,000 crore over a span of three years for an online gaming platform, urging taxpayers to come forward and pay taxes.

And Finally…

Advertisement

The crowd rose from the seats — as they often do when Virat Kohli walks in to bat or when he approaches a milestone. They wanted to get a fuller view of him. Then, Kohli whipped Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s 150 kmph thunderbolt over the midwicket boundary for a stunning six to bring up his fifty. The fans in the stands scrambled for the ball. They were reluctant to throw it back, as though they were holding a slice of Kohli. It was Kohli’s first six and his last boundary.

Delhi Confidential: When former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa was inducted into the top bodies of the BJP, the message was clear: the BJP needed his clout and popularity to face the next elections in the state. During his visit to Karnataka last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly showed warmth and affection for the veteran leader. At a programme in Mangalore, Modi took along Yediyurappa – who did not have an invitation from the organisers to be seated on the dais – to the stage and made him sit on the front row.

Until next time,

Sonal Gupta and Srishti Kapoor