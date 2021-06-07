Daily Briefing: Centre willing to take over vaccine procurement; Covid deaths under 3,000 for first time in 6 weeks

Only in the Express

Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan told this paper that all Chief Ministers must approach the Prime Minister to form a centralised policy for vaccine procurement, a top government source said the Centre is “willing to consider such a request” if it comes from all the states. Chief Ministers of four states had previously spoken in favour of centralised procurement and one of them had even written to all CMs of non-BJP states, urging them to speak in a single voice.

From the Front Page

At a vaccine camp inside one of Delhi’s largest slums, barely 100 of the 8,000-odd residents have been vaccinated so far. And roughly 3 km, 376 people took the shot during a two-day drive-through Covid vaccine camp held at a high-end mall. The two contrasting scenes highlight the gaps in a vaccination strategy skewed towards those with resources and access to private hospitals.

Meanwhile, for the first time in six weeks, the 7-day average of death numbers has come down below 3,000. Only six states—Maharashtra , Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal—are now reporting more than 100 deaths in a day.

In first public remarks on efforts by his rivals with the BJP to dislodge him, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he would step down if the party’s leadership in Delhi asked him to. There has been speculation since 2020 that Yediyurappa would be eased out on account of his age and opposition to his style of functioning.

The BJP has asked a three-member “independent” panel, composed of ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan and two other retired civil servants associated with the party, to submit a report on the distribution and use of election funds provided to the party’s Kerala unit. This comes after a number of BJP leaders in the state are being probed by police in connection with a highway robbery of Rs 3.5 crore that is suspected to be “unaccounted election funds”.

Must Read

Two cases in Delhi High Court, both Centre vs WhatsApp, have user privacy at their heart. However, in each of these cases, both sides have made arguments that are diametrically opposite to what they have argued in the other case, throwing up inherent contradictions in the positions they have taken.

Almost Rs 4 crore — that is how much thirty-five serving and retired Indian Police Service officers cumulatively owe the Maharashtra government in fines for staying on in government accommodation after they had been transferred from those posts.

A standoff between farmers and authorities in Tohana, in Haryana’s Fatehabad district, intensified over the weekend, with hundreds of protesters moving into the town’s Sadar police station and erecting a tent on the premises. Keeping them company was an unwitting protester — a cow that one of the farmers had brought along because “there was no one back home to look after her”.

As Covid numbers continued to remain high in the fortnight ending May 21 and the dependence upon cash rose amid the uncertainty surrounding medical emergency and for general household expenditure, currency with public rose to a new high of Rs 28,62,466 crore.

And Finally…

On the first day of this month, Bengaluru FC uploaded a social media post that had the sketch of a floodlight throwing rainbow colours over their home ground, Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Although the tweet didn’t go viral, it did help Bengaluru FC stand out as a rare sporting team in India to support and spread awareness about a cause which has largely been considered a taboo.