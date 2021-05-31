Daily Briefing: Centre to refine Covid-19 vaccine strategy, mixed doses, single shot testing on agenda

Only in the Express

The Government plans to review data from a soon-to-be launched Covid vaccine tracker platform in “two to three months” and decide whether the interval between Covishield doses should be increased or decreased and understand whether a single dose of the Covid vaccine is effective.

What is also in the pipeline is testing the efficacy of a cocktail of vaccines on beneficiaries. Approximately eight vaccines may be mixed and matched as part of the clinical testing process.

From the Front Page

As the BJP enters its eight year in power, the sharply falling Covid curve and the safety net announced for children may have brought some respite but many senior party leaders The Indian Express spoke with acknowledged the challenges ahead: “anger and anguish on the ground” and the chipping of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Teflon coat.

India has sent an aircraft to Dominica carrying documents in support of the case for fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi’s deportation. Choksi, who is accused in the Rs 13,600 crore Punjab National Bank fraud, was arrested for allegedly entering Dominica illegally.

Must Read

The National Museum in New Delhi is not going anywhere for at least the next five or six years, sources told The Indian Express. Despite plans of moving it to a new location as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, it is currently undergoing expansion and an extensive makeover for the 2023 G20 summit.

With the demand for medical oxygen coming down as the second wave of Covid-19 ebbs, the government may soon lift the ban on the supply of liquid oxygen to industry, which has been in place since April 22. The demand for medical oxygen has come down to about 6,000 metric tonnes a day from the peak of over 8,900 MT a day about a month ago.

V K Sasikala, the former AIADMK interim general secretary and close aide of late J Jayalalithaa who had surprised many in March saying that she will “step aside” from active politics, now seems to have revived her plan to control AIADMK, considering the differences between top AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

Indian javelin throwers’ hunt for a specialised training machine that is believed to have played a big role in Germany’s domination of javelin throw finally ended after two-and-a-half years, thanks to the Chinese firm TH Sports.

And Finally…

In the latest edition of the Idea Exchange, Nikhil Kamath, the co-Founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, speaks on a range of topics, including market trends, low trading participation in India, cryptocurrencies and how it will see a fightback from authorities, and the government’s handling of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.