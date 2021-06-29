Daily Briefing: In second wave stimulus, Centre expands credit relief for covid hit sectors; Punjab CM flagged drone threats to PM

The Big Story

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a fresh set of measures to offer relief to sectors severely impacted by the Covid pandemic, from the tourism sector to small and medium business. She also announced steps to ramp up health infrastructure beyond the eight major metros.

Only in the Express

Data obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information Act and an investigation of records of 146 Central Public Sector Undertakings, for which details were available, show that there are 172 Independent Directors in 98 PSUs. Of them, at least 86, serving on 67 PSU boards, are linked to the ruling BJP.

When the UPA government under Manmohan Singh had appointed at least 33 Independent Directors who had ties to the Congress, the Gujarat High Court said the appointments were not done on merit but to favour politicians.

From the Front Page

Months before Sunday’s suspected drone attack at the IAF station in Jammu, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging the “serious implications” of delivery of weapons and contraband from Pakistan via drones.

Twitter, according to senior government officials, no longer enjoys the legal protection accorded to Internet intermediaries in India as they did not comply with “multiple norms” under the new IT rules. Meanwhile, Twitter got embroiled in a fresh controversy after it was discovered that a map on the website’s career page showed the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as lying outside the borders of India.

Must Read

“If the Char Dham Yatra were permitted, we would again be inviting a catastrophe.” This is what the Uttarakhand High Court said in its order while staying for four weeks the state cabinet decision allowing the yatra for locals of three districts from July 1.

After administering over 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines in a single day, Rajasthan is once again facing vaccine shortage. This has led to halting of inoculation drives in several places across the state including the capital Jaipur.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have come under criticism for using a racetrack at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune to park their vehicles.

And Finally…

A nine-month-old tiger cub, possibly abandoned by her mother, is being taught a key survival skill by officials at Kerala’s Periyar Tiger Reserve. Over the next two years, the cub will be taught how to hunt down her prey before being released into the wild.

Delhi confidential: While Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan has been attacked by supporters of the government in the past, it is not often that his social media post is called out for misinformation by the platform itself.

In today’s podcast, we discuss whether India is prepared to prevent drone attacks in the future, and the possible challenges it will likely face.