Daily briefing: Income of poorest fifth plunged 53% in 2020-21; PM Modi unveils Bose’s hologram, says ‘correcting mistakes’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday and said the country is correcting “mistakes” made after independence when, according to him, efforts were made to erase the contribution of “several great personalities” along with the nation’s heritage and culture.

Reflecting the sharp contrast Covid’s economic impact has had on earnings, the annual income of the poorest 20% of Indian households, constantly rising since 1995, plunged 53% in the pandemic year 2020-21 from their levels in 2015-16. In the same five-year period, the richest 20% saw their annual household income grow 39%. The survey by a Mumbai-based think-tank covered over 2,00,000 households and was spread over 120 towns and 800 villages across 100 districts.

In this edition of Idea Exchange, historian and author Ramachandra Guha talks about the Indian Republic, deepening of democracy, undermining of public institutions, rewriting of history, and the abandoning of national icons by the Congress, allowing the BJP to appropriate them.

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, India is now finally acknowledging that the disease is in community transmission stage. Community transmission simply means that the epidemic has become so widespread in a population group that it gets difficult, if not impossible, to determine who is passing on the infection to whom. The source and chain of infections can no longer be established.

Amid fears of an imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine, Germany’s navy chief remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be given the “respect he probably deserves” and that Crimea would never go back to Ukraine have escalated into a diplomatic row between Germany and Ukraine, forcing him to step down from his post. Russia had annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 amid global criticism.

A day after it emerged that four people who froze to death in Canada allegedly trying to cross the border illegally into the US, Dingucha village of Kalol tehsil in Gandhinagar district has become the centre of attraction in the region. Police showed up at the village on Saturday, and reportedly called on a man whose family members travelled to Canada recently, and who are now missing.

In a recent interview, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that a Dalit voter in Punjab had come to him and said he would vote for AAP. “I asked him, why not Charanjit Singh Channi who is claiming to be the messiah of Dalits. He said AAP has transformed government schools in Delhi and it is only education that can change the lives of people,” he said, making an appeal to vote for AAP if voters “want state-of-art government schools in Punjab like in Delhi.”

A day after the eternal flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti was shifted to the National War Memorial, the government has dropped Abide With Me, the sombre highpoint of the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. It is always the last piece to be played by the brass bands before the troops recede up Raisina Hill to the tune of poet Allama Iqbal’s Saare jahan se achha.

Budget 2022-23 is likely to have a populist ring to it, interspersed with a string of announcements, entailing road, railways and health-care projects, focussed on a handful of poll-bound states, alongside a greater degree of flexibility to states in market borrowings and capex spending. Coming just ahead of Assembly elections in key states, the Budget is likely to mark a departure from last year’s reformist theme, instead, sticking to the implementation of previous announcements — most of which are hanging fire.

For two years, the Indian women’s football team had been preparing for its biggest tournament so far: the Asian Cup. However, after playing just one match, they had to withdraw from the continental championship on Sunday following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

Delhi confidential: While it is almost certain that Harish Rawat would contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Ramnagar seat in Nainital district, his name was not in the first list of candidates announced by the Congress on Saturday. This has evoked some surprise in party circles. Sources said the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand perhaps wanted more time to sort out some issues in the constituency, for which his friend-turned-foe Ranjeet Rawat had staked claim.

In the latest episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, Apurva Vishwanath and Asad Rahman talk to host Snigdha Sharma about their exclusive investigation that found how the state administration exaggerated its powers to assess damage, estimate cost, bring charges, and fix liability with many of the accused not even getting a hearing.