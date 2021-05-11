Daily Briefing: Alarming dip in vaccination as virus strengthens in rural India

The Big Story

Raising questions on vaccine equity, as many as 306 districts in the country, with a positivity rate of more than 20 per cent, have reported an alarming dip in vaccinations since May 1, when the Centre opened it up for 18 and above.

And the vaccine procurement process build in a skew against smaller hospitals in cities and towns in comparison to their bigger counterparts in simply getting access to the shots

Meanwhile, private hospitals offering vaccine shots are charging anywhere between Rs 700 to Rs 1500 per dose.

Only in the Express

With the Covid curve continuing to rise in Uttar Pradesh, several BJP MLAs and MPs in the state told The Indian Express they have been flooded with requests for help from their constituencies, but were unable to meet their demands. Some of the MPs also warned that the Covid situation in rural areas of the state could be “alarming” as many cases are not “getting recorded”.

Suvendhu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, writes: The people of Nandigram gave TMC and their leaders so much affection. Had it not been for the movement in Nandigram, TMC would never have won in 2011. Today, because Nandigram has seen through the failures of TMC and rejected the party, their cadres are taking revenge on the people here. Elected representatives are being attacked.

From the Front Page

The Haryana police have registered an FIR against six people for the alleged gangrape of a 26-year-old woman who was participating in the farmers’ protest at Tikri border, and who died of Covid on April 30.

Eleven Covid patients who were on oxygen support at a hospital in Tirupati died after a tanker with the gas got late by minutes. Angry relatives broke into the Covid ICU, damaged some equipment and overturned tables with injections and medicines.

Must read

A large section of the slum population in Mumbai either does not have a smartphone or is not adept at handling one. The government’s insistence on registering and booking a slot online through CoWIN makes it especially difficult for these citizens to get vaccinated.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has seen a 80 per cent jump in families availing it in April in comparison to the corresponding figure last year.

And Finally…

From senior professors to para-teachers in rural pockets, from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, both bearing the brunt of the raging pandemic, all sections of the teaching community are reeling under the loss of colleagues and friends.

In this podcast episode, we discuss the new set of challenges in the vaccine distribution process, the rise in hospital fires, along with the latest Covid updates.