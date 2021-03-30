Daily Briefing: New restrictions in Maharashtra, full lockdown unlikely

The Big Story

Maharashtra is hoping to avoid a full lockdown by imposing curbs on public movement and gatherings. Strict protocols are likely to be put in place for restaurants, malls, public places, private offices and pubs. Also expect to see staggered timings for buses, trains and workplaces. “We don’t want to create a situation where migrant labourers panic and return home,” said Aseem Gupta, secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation department.

Only in the Express

In part-2 of the eight-part webinar series Thinc Migration by The Indian Express, which will go live today, a panel of experts will discuss the limitations of state governments in handling the reverse migration of workers as seen during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 last year.

From the Front Page

Former Jammu-Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been without a valid passport since May 31, 2019. A fresh application for its renewal was met with resistance from the Union Territory’s CID. It cited section 6(c) of the Passport Act, 1967, which states “that the departure of the applicant from India may, or is likely to, be detrimental to the security of India.”

For the first time since India and Pakistan decided to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, foreign ministers from the two countries will be in the same room. They will be participating in a key meeting on Afghanistan, to be held in Dushanbe today, along with about 30 countries. Sources, however, said no bilateral meeting has been scheduled so far between the two foreign ministers.

Nearly two months after the military in Myanmar staged a coup and launched a deadly crackdown against protesters, India was among eight nations that attended an annual military parade in Myanmar’s capital Naypitaw. A senior official in South Block told The Indian Express that “since diplomatic relations between both the countries continue, diplomatic commitments are also continuing”.

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited crowded places in capital Bhopal last week to promote the ‘Mera Mask, Meri Suraksha’ initiative to combat the spurt of Covid cases. He even distributed masks and used white paint to draw distancing circles outside shops. According to officials, the need for the Chief Minister himself to step out arose after it was noticed that people had stopped following Covid guidelines.

Insurance companies must have heaved a collective sigh of relief after the containership blocking maritime traffic through the Suez Canal for nearly a week was refloated. They feared a huge payout was on the cards for stalled goods and containers. But the incident is still likely to trigger claims by everyone affected — from the shipping industry to the commodities business.

The death of a 85-year-old woman, who was the mother of a BJP worker in West Bengal, has triggered a blame game between the BJP and TMC. Photographs of her heavily swollen face went viral on social media last month after her son approached the police claiming that they were attacked by TMC workers in the middle of the night.

And Finally

India’s spinners were largely listless in the ODIs against England, picking just one wicket in 39 overs, but does that correspond to a brewing spin crisis ahead of the T20 World Cup? Not really.