Daily Briefing: Centre ignored legal concerns flagged for Ramdev’s school board; active covid cases fall in 90% districts

Only in the Express

The Centre rushed through a bid by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust to set up a national school board on Vedic education, ignoring legal concerns flagged by an autonomous institute under the Education Ministry, so that the approval was in place hours before the Model Code of Conduct for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections kicked in, official records investigated by The Indian Express reveal.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, in an interview to The Indian Express, said that while he is not seeking any post in the government or party, he can’t be used as a “showpiece” by “selfish, vested interests” to win elections.

In this edition of The Indian Express Idea Exchange, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar addresses questions over boundaries of a governor’s post and if he is overstepping them.

From the Front Page

While more than 50,000 new cases of coronavirus infections are still being detected across the country every day, almost 90 per cent of the over 650 districts for which data are available, are now in a phase of steady decline.

Decline in incomes and rise in loan repayment defaults. From hotels, tourism, transport and aviation to trade and small manufacturing units, specific pockets of the economy are beginning to report a disproportionate impact of the second wave of Covid.

Must Read

For hundreds living in Delhi’s shelter homes, getting a Covid vaccine dose is easier said than done. Many said they don’t have any of the requisite ID proofs listed on the Cowin portal for vaccination. And those with the IDs said they faced trouble finding a slot on the website, and eventually just gave up.

Highlighting the trend of people increasing their cash holdings to tide over the financial impact of the pandemic, 159 districts in 25 states saw a decline in term (fixed) deposits from January to March, according to an analysis of the latest Reserve Bank of India data.

And Finally…

Her unbeaten 80 would deny England Women’s hopes of pulling off their first Test win at home in 16 years. Moments after the impressive Test debut in which she also prised a 4-wicket haul, Sneh Rana would call up her elder sister Ruchi in Dehradun and lament: “Wish papa was around to see me bat.”

Delhi confidential: The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP has been on hyperactive mode for the past few days. Hectic meetings first triggered speculation over a possible leadership change and then a Cabinet reshuffle. After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Delhi, talks of the change of guard have taken a back seat.

In this episode of 3 Things, we discuss the significance of the Centre inviting key J&K parties for a meet, a bill that raises concerns of more censorship in films, and whether children will be more vulnerable to the third wave.