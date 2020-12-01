Daily Briefing: Govt invites farm leaders for talks as more protestors join in

A look at the top news today, December 1, 2020.

The Big Story

Originally scheduled for December 3, the meeting between Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and representatives of the protesting farmers at Delhi’s borders has been advanced by two days in view of “the cold and Covid”. While the farmers said they will take a decision this morning, more of them are expected to join the protest from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership in Punjab hopes the Centre quickly comes to “understanding” with the farmers. A protracted standoff, they fear, would impact law and order in Punjab and the movement could throw up new leaders.

And the BJP MPs from Haryana are performing a political balancing act, with some of them saying there was some “gadbad” (problems) with the farm laws and the use of force against farmers was “wrong”.

From the Front Page

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with three pharmaceutical companies whose vaccine candidates for covid-19 are currently in clinical trials. Among other things, matters related to logistics, transport, cold chain etc. were discussed. The issues are also expected to be discussed at an all-party meeting called by the Centre on December 4.

With pent-up demand and festival-linked stocking up largely driving private sector performance in the second quarter of this fiscal, experts warn that there are challenges ahead in the coming fiscal quarters. “Every year, post-festival season, there’s a dip in production. This year, there will be a larger dip,” former Chief Statistician of India Pronab Sen said.

Ahead of the Assembly elections next year in four states, the Election Commission has approached the government with a proposal to permit Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to cast their votes through postal ballots. NRIs could hold considerable sway in election results, especially in states such as Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala, where a number of expats hail from.

Only in the Express

At the start of the pandemic, a group of 10 IT professionals came together to distribute food packets and grocery kits, before moving on to arranging last rites of Covid patients, buying their own hearses with the help of the police and a corporate donor. Till now, according to their estimates, they have helped carry out cremation or funerals of 220 people.

Must Read

Despite a progressive relaxation in Covid curbs over the past six months to revive the economy, the latest official latest data show that more gram panchayats have logged work under the rural job guarantee scheme this financial year so far than over the last seven.

Frank, passionate with the occasional pangs of pain detectable in his voice, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell opens up on his mental demons with Neroli Meadows in her podcast Ordineroli Speaking. There is much to process and certain events stand out.

ICYMI

The US government has submitted in a California court that Tahawwur Hussain Rana — the key accused in the November 26, 2008 Mumbai attacks — be cleared for extradition to India.

Days after a public family feud, Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, the 39-year-old granddaughter of the late Baba Amte, was found dead at her residence.

A 34-year-old engineering graduate, who appeared as a proxy on behalf of a JEE (Main) candidate in Guwahati in September and scored 99.8 percentile, was arrested by Assam Police.

The Centre released a booklet titled ‘PM Modi and his government’s special relations with Sikhs’, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son K T Rama Rao dismissed Union Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the TRS and AIMIM are in a secret alliance for the GHMC polls.

And Finally…

In Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, the district administration has been reaching out to families and convincing them to hang name plates outside their homes with the names of their women members. This is part of the administration’s effort to create awareness about gender rights and property ownership among women and their families.

